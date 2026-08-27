HSBC mulls restructuring Singapore units to simplify operations

This will bring the lender’s local wholesale, retail and private banking operations under one roof

HSBC has been on a major restructuring drive over the past two years since Georges Elhedery took over as chief executive officer in September 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] HSBC is planning to overhaul its Singapore operations by combining its major banking services under one entity to streamline the structure, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move would essentially bring HSBC’s local wholesale, retail and private banking operations under one roof, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.

HSBC has been on a major restructuring drive over the past two years since Georges Elhedery took over as chief executive officer in September 2024.

The CEO has shut down, merged and sold several businesses in an effort to simplify the bank’s business and reduce costs. In July, the lender agreed to sell its Singapore insurance unit for US$2.1 billion.

“We continue to review our organisational structure for opportunities for simplification,” an HSBC spokesperson said.

“All of our Asia-Pacific banking entities remain under the ownership, management, and resolution structure of the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, and there is no plan to make any changes to this.”

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In May 2016, HSBC locally incorporated its retail banking and wealth management business in Singapore under HSBC Bank (Singapore).

It also operates a separate branch through The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, the lender’s main Asia entity.

The lender is continuing to invest in the city state, with plans to establish a global artificial intelligence centre and hire more than 100 AI specialists.

The move comes amid concern over HSBC’s concentration in Hong Kong as geopolitical risks escalate.

Among global banks, HSBC has the largest exposure to Hong Kong. The UK lender expanded its footprint in the city this year after completing a US$14 billion privatisation of Hang Seng Bank.

The Chinese territory is the lender’s biggest source of profits. It even serves as one of the city’s three commercial note-issuing lenders.

HSBC’s footprint in Singapore is dwarfed by its Hong Kong business.

Singapore generated US$774 million in pre-tax profit during the first half of 2026, compared with US$7.8 billion from Hong Kong.

The bank employs more than 30,000 staff in Hong Kong, where wholesale lending reached US$144 billion in the first half. In contrast, it has roughly 3,600 employees and US$21.8 billion in wholesale loans in Singapore.

HSBC’s corporate structure moves are not without precedent.

In 2019, rival Standard Chartered consolidated its operations into a locally incorporated subsidiary, creating dual hubs in Singapore and Hong Kong to simplify its network and trim costs. BLOOMBERG