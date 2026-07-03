The Business Times
business-time-50

HSBC, Standard Chartered weigh significant risk transfers as Asia-linked deals ramp up

Such moves allow banks to manage default risk on loan books, boost solvency ratios, free up regulatory capital

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Fri, Jul 3, 2026 · 07:11 PM
    • European and North American lenders dominate the SRT market, but Asian loans are starting to feature more regularly in deals. 
    • European and North American lenders dominate the SRT market, but Asian loans are starting to feature more regularly in deals.  PHOTO: BT FILE

    HSBC is laying the groundwork for a significant risk transfer (SRT) linked to a portfolio of Asia-Pacific loans as it ramps up use of the hedging instrument. 

    The bank is holding preliminary discussions with investors about a deal potentially tied to loans from markets including Hong Kong, Singapore, India and Australia, said people familiar with the matter.

    The transaction may be completed later this year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private.

    Separately, Standard Chartered, another Asia-focused lender, is considering a transaction tied to around US$2 billion of global corporate loans as part of its Chakra SRT programme, said people familiar with the matter.

    The terms may change pending discussions with investors, they added. 

    SRTs are becoming increasingly popular with banks as a way of managing default risk on their loan books, boosting solvency ratios and freeing up regulatory capital that can then be redeployed.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Investors like them because they currently offer coupons that regularly exceed 10 per cent. HSBC’s rivals, such as Barclays and Banco Santander, are among the most consistent issuers.

    European and North American lenders dominate the market, but Asian loans are starting to feature more regularly in deals.

    Singapore’s DBS said on Tuesday (Jun 30) that it had carried out its debut SRT, referencing a US$1 billion diversified portfolio of corporate loans.

    In 2025, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation’s Asia-Pacific arm completed a deal. Standard Chartered carried out an SRT linked to US$1.5 billion of trade finance loans, allowing it to claim capital relief for its Singapore subsidiary.

    HSBC chief financial officer Pam Kaur told analysts on a call in March that the bank had started doing some SRTs in the UK and Asia, but was focused on making greater use of them.

    “We have a lot of room to do more, compared to some other banks who may have done too much and have to scale back because of some regulatory factors,” she said.

    Representatives for HSBC and Standard Chartered declined to comment.

    Asia-Pacific loans were among assets hedged by BNP Paribas in a series of deals completed recently. Other European lenders that have finalised deals in recent weeks include Societe Generale, Raiffeisen Bank International and KBC. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    HSBCStandard CharteredBanksLoans

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Buntono is accused of possessing properties that, in part, represent his benefits from income tax evasion, including a Lamborghini Aventador similar to the one pictured.

    Lamborghini-driving boss of Eminent Frog Porridge charged with S$3.8 million tax evasion, money laundering

    Vincent Tan, founder of Berjaya Group, has reduced his holdings in multiple companies within the group.

    Malaysian tycoon Vincent Tan’s sell-downs point to pruning rather than an exit plan

    The onset of El Nino is also seen as a tailwind, as average crude palm oil prices have historically surged during the weather event.

    Palm oil stocks set to surge as Indonesia said to be scaling back export overhaul: analysts

    Soon Su Lin (left) will step down after close to a decade at the group. Tan Wee Hsien will join the company as CEO designate on Sep 8 this year.

    Soon Su Lin to step down as Frasers Property Singapore CEO; Tan Wee Hsien named successor

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More