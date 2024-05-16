Money laundering accused Su Jianfeng slapped with six new charges for submitting forged documents to OCBC, Maybank

SU JIANFENG, one of the 10 foreign nationals embroiled in Singapore’s largest money laundering case, was handed six new forgery and fraud charges on Thursday (May 16).

He allegedly submitted forged documents to OCBC and Maybank Singapore to cheat the two financial institutions into believing he had legitimate sources of wealth or to explain certain deposits into his bank accounts.

A charge sheet alleged that he forged a property sale contract for the sale of “Emaar Square Building 2 Property Number 408” to an individual named Zhou Weihong and submitted it to OCBC to explain the deposit of close to S$3 million from Wecord Rich Trading Company to his bank account in 2021.

Another forged property sale contract for the sale of “Address Boulevard Property Number 3101” from Su to an individual named Wong Hiuluen was also allegedly submitted to OCBC in 2021, with the intention to deceive the bank into believing he had legitimate sources of wealth.

Su also purportedly submitted a forged loan agreement between himself and a company, Sheng Yu, for a S$2.5 million loan, to explain three deposits to his OCBC bank account in 2020.

The accused also allegedly forged a second loan agreement between a company called Sheng Big and himself for a S$2 million loan and submitted it to OCBC, intending to deceive the bank into believing two deposits from Sheng Big were from such a loan.

The last two new charges were related to Su submitting forged documents to Maybank Singapore.

He allegedly submitted a forged property sale contract for the sale of “Residences_E2 Property Number 2302” to Lin Zhenghu to the bank, to explain deposits totalling S$2 million from a company called Tuo Xin You in 2020.

Su is also charged with submitting two forged property sale contracts to Maybank Singapore to deceive the bank into believing he had legitimate sources of wealth. The contracts were the purported sale of two properties – DC The Grand Property Number 5101 and Property Number 3009 – to an entity named Li Bao.

This brings the total number of charges faced by the Vanuatu passport holder to 12.

He was previously handed charges for submitting false annual reports for a company, Xiamen Zhou Hang Mao Yi You Xian Gong Si, to Standard Chartered Bank on May 2023 and to Bank of Singapore in March 2022.

The charge sheets then noted that he intended to use these documents to show that Chen Qiuyan, his wife, had legitimate sources of wealth.

In August last year, Su was charged with possessing some S$17 million in cash, held in three safe deposit boxes at Certis Cisco Security, which were allegedly benefits from unlawful remote gambling activities.

Su is one of the foreign nationals nabbed in an anti-money laundering blitz in August. The assets involved in the case have swelled to over S$3 billion, according to the latest police update.

More than S$160 million of Su’s assets have been seized, including 13 properties, four vehicles and more than S$20 million in bank accounts.

In October last year, The Business Times had seen four cars, including two Rolls-Royces, a white Toyota Alphard and a red Porsche 911 Targa, being towed away by the authorities from a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) along Third Avenue. The GCB was where Su resided before his arrest on Aug 15, 2023 in an island-wide anti-money laundering blitz.

Su will be back in court on May 28 for a pre-trial conference.

Of the other nine foreign nationals involved in the case, six – Su Haijin, Su Baolin, Zhang Ruijin, Su Wenqiang, Wang Baosen and Vang Shuiming – have pleaded guilty.

Chen Qingyuan is expected to plead guilty on May 23, while Wang Dehai is to plead guilty on Jun 13. Lin Baoying remains in remand.