Money laundering accused charged with submitting forged documents to cheat StanChart, Bank of Singapore

VANUATU passport holder Su Jianfeng, one of the 10 accused in Singapore’s largest money laundering case, was on Thursday (Feb 8) handed two new charges for submitting forged documents to two financial institutions.

Su allegedly submitted three sets of false annual reports for a company, Xiamen Zhou Hang Mao Yi You Xian Gong Si, to Standard Chartered in May 2023, and to Bank of Singapore in March 2022.

Charge sheets noted that he intended to use these documents to show that one Chen Qiuyan had legitimate sources of wealth.

Chen is purported to be Su’s wife. Her registered address is a unit in 8 Saint Thomas, a condominium in River Valley, where Su lived. She is one of the 24 associates who are currently under probe by the authorities, according to a previous notice the Ministry of Law sent to precious metal dealers.

According to data platform Handshakes, Chen is a director at two companies, holding company Qingfeng Assets and Qingfeng Investment, which purportedly offers management consultancy services.

Su, who also has a passport from China, now faces six charges. In August last year, he was charged with possessing some S$17 million in cash, held in three safe deposit boxes at Certis Cisco Security, which were allegedly benefits from unlawful remote gambling activities.

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Su is one of the 10 foreign nationals nabbed in an anti-money laundering blitz in August. The assets involved in the case have swelled to over S$3 billion, according to the latest police update.

More than S$160 million of Su’s assets have been seized, including 13 properties, four vehicles and more than S$20 million in bank accounts.

He was previously in court for a bail application in October. Bail was denied then by District Judge Terence Tay, due to ongoing investigations and a possible risk of collusion among the accused and their associates under investigation.

He will next return to court on Feb 15 for a pre-trial conference.