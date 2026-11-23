The lender is planning to cut up to 2,500 jobs as part of an overhaul

NAB’s e-mail was inadvertently sent to staff who had already chosen to leave as part of a recently announced restructuring. PHOTO: REUTERS

NATIONAL Australia Bank (NAB) was forced to bring forward conversations with employees affected by planned layoffs, after it inadvertently told some staff members that they were being let go ahead of a formal communication.

The bank had sent the e-mail on Monday (Nov 23) to staff who had already chosen to leave as part of a recently announced restructuring. The e-mail was not intended to be sent before employees learnt directly about the outcome of the process, NAB said.

The message notified them that their system access would be turned off on Dec 2, the Australian Financial Review reported earlier. The staffers were meant to meet with their managers this week to ascertain if they would still have a job or receive a payout, according to the publication.

“We are very sorry this happened, and that receiving an automated e-mail this way would be upsetting and unsettling to many,” NAB said. “This is not the experience we wanted any colleague to have, and we sincerely apologise for the distress this error has caused to any who received these e-mails.”

NAB is planning to cut up to 2,500 jobs as part of an overhaul to navigate heightened competition, a sluggish economy that has weakened home lending and rapid technological change, it said last month.

The process to exit workers has run into mishaps when firms botch the process. In 2025, rival ANZ had to accelerate planned layoffs after automated e-mails were mistakenly sent to some employees before they were told of their termination. BLOOMBERG