Employment falls for second month, driven by part-time roles; markets give up rate-hike bets, see cuts from mid-2027

Retailer David Jones will cut about 1,500 jobs after its collapse into administration, a union said on Wednesday. . PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] A second consecutive sharp fall in employment and an unexpected jump in the jobless rate to a five-year high raised concerns on Thursday (Nov 19) that the Australian economy may be headed for a sharper-than-expected slowdown as traders pencilled in a rate cut for mid-2027.

Markets have now unwound expectations for any further tightening by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) after its five increases this year took the cash rate to an 18-year high of 4.85 per cent, and are expecting rates to be cut at least once in the second half of next year.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said that employment fell by 43,500 in October from September, when it dropped a revised 36,400, the biggest two-month total for job losses in five years.

The jobless rate climbed to 4.9 per cent, the highest since October 2021, from 4.7 per cent a month ago, reaching a level the RBA had not expected to see until the end of next year.

“These data place the RBA in a very tricky position,” said Andrew Ticehurst, senior economist at Nomura Australia. “It is still dealing with high inflation, which lags the economic cycle... However, it will also likely face growing criticism that it might have ‘overcooked’ the economy via tightening too much this year.”

The odds of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the RBA’s June 2027 meeting are seen at 68 per cent, market pricing indicated, rising to about 90 per cent for the August meeting. By the end of 2027, around 45 basis points of easing are priced in, double what had been expected before Thursday’s data.

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That shift in sentiment hit the already pressured Australian dollar, which was down 0.5 per cent as it plumbed another 10-month low of US$0.6680. Three-year government bond futures rallied 17 ticks to 95.44, the highest since late August.

UBS, Nomura, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and the National Australia Bank are all tipping a rate cut in August next year, with stubbornly high inflation likely to keep the RBA on hold in the months ahead.

The October fall in the number of employed, which was driven mostly by losses in part-time jobs, was well below analysts’ forecast for a rise of around 25,000, while the jobless rate had been expected to hold steady at 4.7 per cent.

“Today’s data suggests the labour market is now at least back into balance but the risks have risen that we could see the labour market loosen further and faster than expected,” said Belinda Allen, head of Australian economics at the CBA.

“An on-hold decision in December is locked in for the RBA. February now feels an age away and the economy could be weaker by then if the labour market continues this way.”

Anecdotal evidence of a broader rise in layoffs is building, and the RBA board members who voted against a hike this month had flagged the risk the economy was facing a sharper-than-expected downturn.

Retailer David Jones will cut about 1,500 jobs after its collapse into administration, a union said on Wednesday, joining a string of job losses at Australian firms as the economy slows.

Thursday’s data also showed the participation rate dipped to 66.6 per cent, from 66.8 per cent, while hours worked fell 0.2 per cent. Youth unemployment – for people aged 15 to 24 – rose to 11.3 per cent in October, from 11.1 per cent, the highest in five years. REUTERS