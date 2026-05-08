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OCBC shares up as much as 3.1% after Q1 profit beats estimates

The lender’s earnings for the first quarter are up 5%, driven by growth in wealth management

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Fri, May 8, 2026 · 09:19 AM
    • The bank was one of the few stocks to rise on Friday morning amid a sea of red on the Singapore Exchange.
    • The bank was one of the few stocks to rise on Friday morning amid a sea of red on the Singapore Exchange. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Shares of OCBC Bank rose as much as 3.1 per cent on Friday (May 8) after the bank reported better-than-expected first quarter profits.

    The counter climbed as high as S$22.56 within seconds of market open, adding S$0.68, with more than 1.7 million shares changing hands.

    It was one of the few blue chips to advance on Friday morning amid a sea of red which dragged the Straits Times Index (STI) down.

    But the bank’s rally was short-lived. As at 10.30 am, it had given up most of its gains and was 0.5 per cent higher at S$22. Its peers DBS and UOB fared worse and were in negative territory, with the STI down 0.8 per cent.

    OCBC’s net profit for the first quarter rose 5 per cent, driven by strong growth in wealth management. Net profit for the three months ended Mar 31, stood at S$1.97 billion, versus S$1.88 billion a year earlier. This was above the S$1.88 billion consensus estimate in a Bloomberg survey of five analysts.

    Net interest income fell 5 per cent to S$2.2 billion amid a lower interest rate environment, while net interest margin narrowed by 28 basis points to 1.76 per cent.

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