The improvements follow consultations with parties such as e-commerce users, merchants and banks

MAS will lead industry and public-sector partners on the implementation of the new features. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) have announced a road map for phase two of PayNow Generation 2.

The implementation road map will focus on closing critical gaps identified in the first phase of PayNow Gen 2, including in the areas of quick response (QR) interoperability, higher-value payments and rules for dispute resolution.

PayNow transactions have been growing in number. UOB, for example, has reported a doubling of transaction volumes since 2023, said Choo Wan Sim, head of UOB TMRW Digital.

The improvements planned for the later phase of PayNow’s Gen 2 were developed from consultations with parties such as e-commerce users, small merchants, inbound tourists and Singapore residents.

Members of the finance industry, such as banks and payment-service providers, were also roped in to co-design and validate the proposed features and their implementation.

MAS will lead the Singapore Payments Network, Banking Computer Services and industry and public-sector partners in the implementation of these features.

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PayNow Gen 2 will have QR interoperability with SGQR+, Singapore’s unified payment QR code. Users will be able to use their preferred payment app to make payments, without needing to check on the QR schemes accepted by the merchant. Major regional payment networks will also connect via SGQR+.

Work on switching from SGQR to SGQR+ began this year, and will be followed by a limited roll-out in 2027; its scope will be expanded in 2028.

Deep-linking – a link that can send users from checkout to their preferred payment application without extra steps – is also on the PayNow Gen 2 road map. This will enable users to make a payment without having to save and retrieve a QR code.

Deep-linking is already being done by some e-commerce platforms and government agencies. MAS aims to widen its adoption.

Common technical standards and a central facility will be developed by end-2027 to support e-commerce payments, as linkages are added progressively in 2028.

Singaporeans will be able to make and receive higher-value government payments with PayNow Gen 2. This will be rolled out to one government agency in late 2027, followed by a targeted roll-out to other agencies from 2028.

There will be clearer, consistent rules for dispute resolution for person-to-merchant payment in PayNow Gen 2. Singapore Payment Network will develop them for payment disputes, refunds, fraud and scams that may arise from PayNow transactions.

These safeguards will be introduced over 2028, with Singapore Payment Network providing scheme governance and oversight.

PayNow Gen 2 will provide more data fields such as merchant category codes and invoice references as part of the implementation road map. This will help in automating payment processing and reconciliation for businesses and government agencies. These enhanced data fields are slated to be introduced from the end of 2027.

UOB’s Choo said: “We are already working with industry partners to explore some of the capabilities envisioned under the plan.”

MAS will engage the industry for emerging types of payments, such as those done through artificial intelligence agents. ABS and industry partners will carry out testing for processing small, high-frequency payments and high-volume payments.

Work will also be done to examine tokenised payment credentials for recurring and contactless payments.

The Future Payment Rails Blueprint will also be developed in 2027, setting out a design for Singapore’s payment infrastructure to serve a digital, connected and automated economy.

This blueprint will define a payments infrastructure guided by lower operating costs, faster time-to-market for new products and features, greater resilience of national payment rails and timely innovation.