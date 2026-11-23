The MAS RMB Facility will be enhanced and restructured into two parts

MAS and PBOC are exploring a fast-payment systems linkage for small-value payment transfers. PHOTO: MDDI

[SINGAPORE] Singapore and China will expand renminbi financing for businesses, including trade with other countries, as part of new initiatives to strengthen renminbi cooperation and financial connectivity.

The measures were unveiled at the 22nd Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting in Singapore on Monday (Nov 23).

To better meet growing renminbi financing needs in the region, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will enhance the MAS RMB Facility, which is supported by the bilateral currency swap arrangement between MAS and PBOC.

The existing facility will be restructured into two parts: an RMB Corporate Facility, to support corporate renminbi trade and financing flow; and an RMB Liquidity Facility.

“Eligible financial institutions will be able to tap the RMB Corporate Facility to finance a broader range of eligible activities, including trade financing with third countries, working capital and capital expenditure, with a range of tenor options,” MAS said.

It can also be tapped for intra-group funding for eligible activities.

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Meanwhile, the RMB Liquidity Facility will “continue to provide backstop renminbi funding for eligible financial institutions in Singapore”, supporting financial stability in Singapore’s offshore renminbi market.

“MAS will also broaden the range of eligible collateral for both facilities,” the authority said. “In addition to Singapore dollar cash, both facilities will accept Singapore Government Securities and MAS bills as collateral.”

In addition, MAS and PBOC are exploring the acceptance of China Government Bonds as eligible collateral for both facilities.

Monday’s meeting was co-chaired by Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and China’s Vice-Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang.

Deepening collaboration

Singapore and China will deepen cooperation in three areas: payment connectivity; capital markets connectivity; and regulatory exchange and supervisory cooperation.

MAS and PBOC are exploring a fast-payment systems linkage for small-value payment transfers, to complement the growing range of local currency payment and settlement channels between the two markets.

On capital markets connectivity, MAS and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will “support enterprises in accessing each other’s markets for listings and fundraising, based on their own development needs”.

Both agencies will support the development of new indices and addition of new exchange-traded fund products, through cooperation between the Singapore Exchange (SGX), Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

MAS and CSRC will also extend securities and futures regulatory exchanges and practical cooperation, including by advancing staff exchange arrangements between the two organisations.

In addition, MAS and China’s National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) agreed to “deepen regulatory cooperation for the banking and insurance sectors through regular exchanges and training programmes”.

“Strengthening direct institutional links”

MAS noted that financial institutions on both sides are “strengthening direct institutional links and facilitating market participation across both markets”.

For instance, DBS , Singapore’s second renminbi clearing bank, has started clearing services to facilitate the use of renminbi for economic and investment activities in the region.

The inclusion of Bank of China’s (BOC) Singapore branch as an MAS Primary Dealer, meanwhile, will “strengthen its role in Singapore’s government securities market”.

Under the over-the-counter bond market arrangement announced in December 2025, BOC and DBS have onboarded clients for the trading and custody of selected onshore renminbi bonds in Singapore.

The arrangement allows designated banks in Singapore to give institutional investors access to selected fixed-income products in the China Interbank Bond Market.

On investment products, SGX and the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) will work together on panda bond listings in Singapore.

ICBC Singapore and CGS International Securities also launched in October the CGS-ICBC-CFETS Belt and Road Bond Index ETF on SGX.

“Singapore and China have made tangible progress to strengthen cooperation and markets connectivity,” said Singapore’s Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat, who is also MAS’ deputy chairman.

“This year’s measures build on this progress, by exploring new areas of cooperation, alongside stronger commercial partnerships between our financial institutions,” he added. “Together, these efforts will facilitate growing financial flows and support trade and investment linkages between our two markets.”