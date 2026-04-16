The Business Times
business-time-50

S&P Global downgrades ASX after Australian regulator finds governance, risk failures

It downgraded the long-term issue rating on ASX debt to “A+” from “AA-”

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Apr 16, 2026 · 09:37 AM
    • The downgrade underlines ASX’s slide into a string of high-profile missteps.
    • The downgrade underlines ASX’s slide into a string of high-profile missteps. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

    S&P Global Ratings on Thursday lowered its issuer credit rating for the Australian Securities Exchange to “A+/A-1” from “AA-/A-1+”, two weeks after a local regulator flagged governance and risk management failures at the stock exchange operator.

    The downgrade underlines ASX’s slide into a string of high-profile missteps, from multiple trading outages and the aborted CHESS replacement programme to a 2024 settlement breakdown.

    These setbacks have led to regulatory criticism of weak governance, inadequate risk controls and a culture seen as prioritising short-term returns over the integrity of critical market systems.

    The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) had previously warned that ASX was placing undue emphasis on shareholder returns at the expense of maintaining and upgrading critical market infrastructure.

    S&P warned of a further ratings downgrade if its view of ASX’s risk controls and practices, especially in clearinghouse risk management and associated financial safeguards, deteriorates in the next two years.

    The ratings agency said the most likely path to an upgrade would be the completion of the governance and risk management upgrade programme, which it sees as unlikely in the next two years.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    In its response to the downgrade, ASX said it was “committed to addressing the ASIC Inquiry’s interim and final reports by implementing our Commitments Plan”.

    After a 10-month inquiry, the ASIC said in its final report published earlier this month that ASX was found to have adopted short-term “tactical solutions” to solving problems rather than addressing the cause of its issues, which mainly centred on technology.

    S&P, however, revised its outlook for ASX to “stable” from “negative”, saying the company would retain its dominant market position over the next two years and remain an integral component of the Australian financial market infrastructure.

    It downgraded the long-term issue rating on ASX debt to “A+” from “AA-”.

    Shares of ASX rose as much as 1.3 per cent in early trading, outperforming the broader Australian benchmark S&P/ASX 200, which was up 0.2 per cent. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    ASXCredit ratingsAustralia

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stopped short of explicitly naming the US or Israel as aggressors, a telling omission from a country that otherwise speaks with little diplomatic timidity.

    Beijing’s calculated silence on the Iran war 

    US President Donald Trump (left) with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Busan last October.

    China pips the US if Asean is forced to choose, but analysts warn against reading it like a sports result

    Air India has been one of the foreign carriers most affected by the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East.

    Air India asks Tata, Singapore Airlines for funds after US$2.4 billion loss

    Malaysia Madani, or Civil Malaysia, is Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's slogan encapsulating positive values (such as humanity and strong governance) that would shape policy direction. But the "corporate mafia" claims have now cast the spotlight on governance credibility.

    From 1MDB to ‘corporate mafia’: Is Malaysia facing a new governance test?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More