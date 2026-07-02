UBS already has enough capital to meet new government requirements: Swiss central bank

Government forces UBS to raise the amount of common equity capital it holds domestically against its foreign operations to 100%

With US$9 billion in Swiss unit reserves, UBS already has enough capital to meet proposed reform rules. PHOTO: REUTERS

[ZURICH] UBS Group already has enough capital to meet the proposed new requirements in the Swiss government’s reform, according to the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

In its annual financial stability review published on Thursday (Jul 2), the central bank said that it continues to support the government in demanding a full capital backing of the bank’s foreign units. Given that UBS has capital reserves of US$9 billion at its Swiss unit, it already has sufficient capital to meet the requirements of the proposed capital reform.

Taking into account the transition period “and the bank’s expected profits, UBS can be expected to be able to comply with the proposed capital measures, while continuing to distribute profits to its shareholders”, the SNB said.

UBS is awaiting Switzerland’s ultimate decision on its new capital requirements. In late April, the government watered down part of the reforms but refused to back down on its core demands. The core package is now being debated in parliament and the process is expected to last until next year.

The government wants to force UBS to raise the amount of common equity capital it holds domestically against its foreign operations to 100 per cent of each unit’s equity value, from 60 per cent at present.

UBS estimates that this would require it to add about US$20 billion in CET1 capital to its Swiss entity. The lender has said that the plan would severely damage its business model, and by extension hurt the domestic economy.

Lawmakers look set to reduce the government’s demands, but there’s also broad agreement that requirements should rise from their current levels. The committee responsible at the moment will meet again in August and could then formally propose easing.

The SNB, along with financial regulator Finma, has consistently supported the idea of full capital backing. The International Monetary Fund has also endorsed the approach.

“As highlighted during the crisis at Credit Suisse, risks associated with foreign participations are not adequately covered by the current regulatory capital regime,” the SNB noted. “The Federal Council’s proposal addresses these risks in a targeted and proportionate manner.” BLOOMBERG