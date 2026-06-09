UBS reduces Asia ESG staff by half in global restructuring

The retrenchment comes after a broader pullback among global banks from dedicated ESG financial strategies

UBS has been scaling back its environmental, social and governance functions following its integration of Credit Suisse. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] UBS Group has slashed its sustainability office in Asia, cutting its headcount by half in recent months as part of a broader global restructuring, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Zurich-based lender reduced its seven-person Asia team to three employees, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential personnel matters.

The departures include three staff members in Hong Kong, two of whom were executive directors, the people said.

UBS has been scaling back its environmental, social and governance functions following its integration of Credit Suisse. Global staffing within the chief sustainability office has shrunk to about 35 employees from more than 100 in mid-2023, one of the people said.

A spokesperson for UBS declined to comment on the specific job cuts but said that the firm is changing how it handles ESG issues.

“Our ambition to position UBS as a leader in sustainability remains unchanged,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We are embedding sustainability across the group to strengthen delivery, enhance productivity, avoid duplication and support our clients and businesses at scale.”

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Brendan Tu, Asia-Pacific head of AI and sustainable markets advisory, who led efforts to embed sustainability into investment banking, resigned to pursue an opportunity outside the bank. He will be succeeded by Mathieu Brand, who will continue his global industries coverage, according to a Jun 4 memo that was confirmed by a spokesperson.

The retrenchment comes after a broader pullback among global banks from dedicated ESG financial strategies, driven in part by shifting politics and regulations in the US.

Wall Street lenders have faced pressure from a US conservative backlash against green mandates, alongside a broader regulatory deregulation push.

Goldman Sachs Group removed diversity targets from a regulatory filing last year, while HSBC pushed back its emissions reduction targets and Standard Chartered Bank has flagged challenges meeting some climate targets. UBS exited the Net Zero Banking Alliance following similar departures by major global peers.

The Asia dismissals included executive directors Esther Tsang and Fang Zhu, along with Samantha So and Umadevi Dassaye, associate directors in Hong Kong and Singapore, respectively.

The remaining three-person group includes Tasos Zavitsanakis, once Asia-Pacific co-head of sustainable finance, and associate director Aubin Huret.

Valerie Lau, the region’s head of group sustainability and impact, was let go in September 2025, the people said. The departed employees either declined to comment or could not be immediately reached.

The restructuring has impacted staff unevenly across regions. UBS found new roles for about a dozen affected employees in London and Zurich, redeploying them to the chief operating office, marketing and government affairs teams, one of the people said.

The retrenchment extends beyond the core sustainability office. UBS also dismantled its Sustainability and Impact Institute team in December 2024, which focused on thought leadership, affecting about five employees.

The bank has all but eliminated its roughly 10-person ESG data team, reducing it to a single staffer as data specialists and researchers were reassigned elsewhere in the organisation, the person said.

The social impact and philanthropy function is also downsized, with headcount dropping to around 86 employees from about 150 before Credit Suisse’s integration, but at least 40 staff were reassigned within the bank, the person added.

Further transfers are possible as it streamlines its operating model to improve efficiency, another person said.

The bank said it continues to make progress on its sustainability goals after cutting emissions from its operations and electricity use by 48 per cent last year from its 2023 baseline.

It also surpassed its US$1 billion philanthropic funding goal last year ahead of schedule, and reached more than 26.5 million beneficiaries, according to the statement. BLOOMBERG