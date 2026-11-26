The yen was largely flat against the dollar, trading around 159.25

The dollar index traded slightly higher at 103.76, a notch below its highest since March 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS

[GDANSK] The dollar took a breather heading into the US Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday (Nov 26), trading just below this year’s highs, as global stocks bounced back and an investor rush to safer assets abated.

The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against a basket of six others, seesawed to last trade slightly higher at 103.76, a notch below its highest since March 2025.

Sim Moh Siong, an FX strategist at OCBC in Singapore, said the dollar’s relationship with equities could remain choppy, caught between safe-haven demand and concerns that a deeper AI slowdown could weigh on US growth.

“The risk-reward of chasing further USD gains looks less attractive, but hawkish Fed risks should keep the dollar supported,” he said.

The yen was largely flat against the dollar, trading around 159.25.

The euro was steady at US$1.097 and eyeing its third day of recovery after falling to its lowest since April 2025 earlier in the week.

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Still, it would be difficult for the common currency to regain the key US$1.12 level in the short and medium term, said Tomás García-Purrinos, a senior strategist at Santander AM, adding that a new range was taking shape between US$1.07 and US$1.12.

“Over the next 3 to 6 months, price movements will remain within very narrow ranges, but within our neutral view on currencies, we favour the dollar, particularly against the euro,” he said.

The euro still has to adjust to lower energy prices this month, which have improved the euro zone’s terms of trade, ING analysts said.

“The problem is that the central drivers of dollar strength – a strong US economy, inflation above target and a hawkish Fed – remain fully intact,” the analysts wrote in a note.

Sterling was flat at US$1.311.

Defensive dollar strength

The Trump administration proposed new tariffs on goods from 14 major trading partners on Wednesday, with the highest rates to hit China, which the US blames most for flooding global markets with cheap exports.

But the tariff impact on the dollar was likely to be muted, as the proposed levies lacked the shock of the 2025 rollout, said Vishnu Varathan, an economist at Mizuho Bank.

“This is more of a defensive dollar strength than it is an aggressive loss of trade support for Asian currencies,” Varathan said.

Hotter-than-expected US core personal consumption expenditures inflation in October, a sharp upward revision to third-quarter gross domestic product and a Federal Reserve survey showing continued economic growth and sticky inflation cemented expectations the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) in December and again in early 2027.

The Swiss franc weakened 0.4 per cent against the dollar on Thursday, having firmed 0.5 per cent the previous session on safe-haven demand, and last traded at 0.8340 per dollar. REUTERS