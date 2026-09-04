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Barclays steps up Singapore wealth push with launch of private bank booking centre, its second in Asia-Pacific

The lender previously exited the wealth business in Singapore and Hong Kong in 2016

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Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Fri, Sep 4, 2026 · 12:30 PM
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    • Barclays’ booking centre launch comes as wealth creation, investment activity and capital flows are becoming increasingly global.
    • Barclays’ booking centre launch comes as wealth creation, investment activity and capital flows are becoming increasingly global. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Barclays has launched its private bank booking centre in Singapore, as part of its international growth strategy that includes growing its wealth management business in Asia.

    The centre combines ​local booking capabilities with ​connectivity to Barclays’ international booking centres, and allows clients access to Barclays’ global banking, lending, investment and wealth planning capabilities, the UK lender said on Friday (Sep 4).

    The move comes as competition for wealth assets in Singapore increases, with banks operating in the Republic vying to grow their respective wealth businesses.

    Sasha Wiggins, chief executive of Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management, said: “Singapore is one of the world’s leading wealth hubs, and this investment strengthens our ability to serve internationally connected clients while reinforcing our long-term commitment to Asia-Pacific.”

    The move also comes after Evonne Tan, Barclays’ previous private banking head for Singapore, left to join Schroders’ Asia wealth management business earlier in 2026. Tan had joined Barclays in 2021 when the bank reopened its private banking unit in the Republic.

    Barclays exited the wealth business in Singapore and Hong Kong in 2016, having sold its private banking units in both markets to Bank of Singapore.

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    It then announced in late 2024 that it would open a new booking centre in Singapore by 2026, amid plans to expand its international presence through wealth management, investment banking growth and strategic regional hubs.

    The bank noted that the booking centre launch comes as wealth creation, investment activity and capital flows are becoming increasingly global.

    Clients are increasingly seeking greater connectivity across markets, asset classes and jurisdictions, as well as advice that reflects the complexity of their personal, business and family interests, it said.

    Singapore is Barclays’ second booking centre in Asia, after India. Before the new centre opened, private-banking clients in the Republic used London as their booking centre.

    Alexander Harrison, Singapore country CEO, and interim head of Private Bank Singapore, Barclays, said: “Singapore continues to play a pivotal role in the global wealth landscape. The launch of our booking centre reflects Barclays’ long-term commitment to the market and our ambition to serve increasingly international client needs.”

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