You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Biolidics' Covid-19 rapid test kit allowed to be sold in EU

Mon, Apr 06, 2020 - 8:45 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE-BASED cancer diagnostics company Biolidics on Monday said its rapid test kit for Covid-19 is allowed for sale in the European Union (EU).

This was after the test kit obtained confirmation for CE marking, a notification process to the relevant authority which allows the company to market and sell the kit in the EU. Having the CE marking confirms the test kit complies with the relevant EU product safety directives.

Biolidics' rapid test kit is "simple to use and portable" and is "one of the few that combines both the IgH/IgM antibody tests for Covid-19". It may be used as a point-of-care test in a wide range of healthcare settings even by clinical staff not trained in complex clinical laboratory procedures.

However, Biolidics noted that test results are not to be used for confirmatory testing or as a sole basis for diagnosis. They need to be interpreted together with clinical presentation and are to be confirmed with supplementary testing.

Currently, polymerase chain reaction testing is used to confirm patients with Covid-19. The swab test usually requires laboratory specialists and dedicated medical testing equipment. It takes three hours to obtain the result but the accuracy is 99 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Genting's RWS closes Singapore attractions in line with 'circuit-breaker' measures

Biolidics disclosed on April 1 that the kit had obtained relevant authorisation for use in the Philippines. The same statement noted that the kit received provisional authorisation on March 27 from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority for use in the city-state. 

Previously, the company said it was working closely with partner Clearbridge Health to obtain approval from health authorities in Asia - particularly in the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Hong Kong - for the use of this rapid test kit.

Biolidics shares closed two Singapore cents or 7.3 per cent lower at 25.5 cents last Friday.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 6, 2020 08:40 AM
Companies & Markets

Genting's RWS closes Singapore attractions in line with 'circuit-breaker' measures

RESORTS World Sentosa (RWS) has temporarily suspended all of its attractions from April 6 until May 4 in line with...

Apr 6, 2020 08:30 AM
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit cuts directors' fees by 10% amid 'escalating' Covid-19 situation

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OUE C-Reit) on Monday said its board of directors has agreed to a ...

Apr 6, 2020 08:29 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei index opens lower on Monday

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened lower on Monday amid ongoing fears about the coronavirus pandemic.

Apr 6, 2020 08:27 AM
Transport

Australia's Flight Centre to raise A$700m to offset coronavirus hit

[BENGALURU] Australia's Flight Centre Travel Group on Monday said it was looking to raise about A$700 million (S$605...

Apr 6, 2020 08:16 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil product shipping rates in Asia at highest since 2008: Refinitiv

[SINGAPORE] Freight rates for smaller long-range (LR) vessels to move naphtha and other clean oil products from the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.