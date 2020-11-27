You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Biolidics inks deal to distribute Chinese biotech's Covid-19 test kits

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 9:05 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

CATALIST-LISTED medtech firm Biolidics has entered into an agreement with Chinese biotech JOYSBIO (Tianjin) Biotechnology Co to distribute the latter's Covid-19 test kits.

JOYSBIO owns the medical device known as the "SARS-CoV-2 antigen rapid test kit (colloidal gold)", Biolidics said in...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 27, 2020 08:59 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says coronavirus vaccine deliveries to begin next week

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that delivery of the coronavirus vaccine would begin next...

Nov 27, 2020 08:56 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Far East Orchard, Jumbo, Biolidics, SPH

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday.

Nov 27, 2020 08:45 AM
Companies & Markets

Jumbo to buy 75% stake in Kok Kee Wanton Noodle; posts full-year S$8.2m loss

FOOD and beverage (F&B) play Jumbo Group is looking to acquire a 75 per cent interest in popular dumpling noodle...

Nov 27, 2020 08:35 AM
Government & Economy

Tokyo's core consumer prices post biggest annual drop in over 8 years

[TOKYO] Core consumer prices in Tokyo fell 0.7 per cent in November from a year earlier, marking the biggest annual...

Nov 27, 2020 08:29 AM
Technology

Britain to curb Google and Facebook with tougher competition rules

[LONDON] Britain will impose a new competition regime next year to prevent Google and Facebook using their dominance...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lee Foundation unit sells Haig Road property

Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

Thai central bank fights uphill battle against strong baht

Dyson to invest £2.75b in Singapore, Philippines and UK

URA, HDB release sale sites at Tengah, Ang Mo Kio

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for