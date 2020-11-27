Biolidics inks deal to distribute Chinese biotech's Covid-19 test kits

Get our introductory offer at only
CATALIST-LISTED medtech firm Biolidics has entered into an agreement with Chinese biotech JOYSBIO (Tianjin) Biotechnology Co to distribute the latter's Covid-19 test kits.
JOYSBIO owns the medical device known as the "SARS-CoV-2 antigen rapid test kit (colloidal gold)", Biolidics said in...
