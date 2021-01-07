You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates 'buy' on GKE Corp with S$0.18 TP

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 11:41 AM
michellezhu@sph.com.sg@MichZhuBT

CGS-CIMB has initiated coverage on Catalist-listed GKE Corp with an "add" rating and S$0.18 target price, as it sees the logistics solutions provider as a potential beneficiary from recent developments in Singapore and China.

In a Wednesday report, analysts Ong Khang Chuen and Kenneth Tan said they are forecasting the group's net operating profit after tax to grow by 93 per cent in FY5/21. This is expected to come on the back of favourable dynamics in Singapore's warehousing industry and GKE's ongoing growth initiatives in China.

Based on recent channel checks, the analysts believe demand for warehouse space in Singapore has "strengthened significantly" in H2 2020 due to enhanced medical supply stockpiling. GKE's warehouses are currently running at maximum capacity according to the group's management, who added that they are also looking to focus on higher-yield tenants going forward.

As such, Mr Ong and Mr Tan are anticipating "robust" margin expansion for GKE. They forecast the group's warehousing and logistics business to achieve 69.7 per cent year-on-year segment profit before tax growth for FY2021. Muted incoming industry supply for warehouse space over the next two years could also support higher rental yield, add the analysts.

In China, GKE is expanding its presence into Cenxi City with its recent acquisition of a 24 per cent stake in a construction waste material recycling plant as well as a ready-mix cement (RMC) plant, both scheduled to commence operations in Q1 2020. The group also owns a mining licence for a limestone mine in Cangwu County, which it monetised by forming an 18 per cent owned joint venture with two external parties in May 2019.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The analysts expect these new initiatives to underpin GKE's estimated net profit compound annual growth rate of 49 per cent over FY2020-2023.

With heightened construction activities in China translating to stronger RMC demand, they predict the group's infrastructure materials segment to record a 64 per cent growth in segment profit for FY2021.

"We see strong earnings growth potential for GKE in FY21F, riding on Singapore's enhanced medical supply stockpiling and China's infrastructure boom, supporting our forecast of 21 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue and operating profit margin expansion to 11 per cent (from 8 per cent in FY20)," said Mr Ong and Mr Tan in their report.

"Potential catalysts include stronger-than-expected H1 FY21 results, and further recovery in Singapore's port container throughput. Downside risks include longer-than-expected path to profitability for GKE's new growth initiatives, including the waste material recycling and RMC plant in China."

Shares of GKE were trading 0.2 Singapore cent or 1.5 per cent higher at 14 cents as at 11.06am.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 7, 2021 12:18 PM
Stocks

Asia: Democrats' sweep lifts markets on hopes for even more US stimulus

[HONG KONG] Most Asian markets rallied on Thursday as election wins in Georgia handed the Democrats control of the...

Jan 7, 2021 12:00 PM
Real Estate

Redevelopment site for landed housing in Seletar up for sale with S$25m guide price

A REDEVELOPMENT site nestled within the Seletar Hills landed housing estate is up for sale by tender, with a guide...

Jan 7, 2021 11:52 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold inches down as higher yields outweigh stimulus optimism

[BENGALURU] Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as firmer Treasury yields eclipsed support from a Democrat sweep in...

Jan 7, 2021 11:49 AM
Government & Economy

Cabinet members discussing Trump's removal: US media

[WASHINGTON] Members of President Donald Trump's cabinet on Wednesday discussed the possibility of removing Mr Trump...

Jan 7, 2021 11:19 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS initiates 'buy' on ARA H-Trust on vaccine, earnings optimism

DBS Group Research on Thursday initiated coverage on ARA US Hospitality Trust (ARA H-Trust) with "buy" and a target...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: iFast, Oxley, CDL, Yanlord Land, First Reit

Singapore shophouse market stays on hot streak with three new sales

Ossoff claims victory for Democrats in crucial US Senate vote

Say 'cheese': A temperature scanner took your photo. But wait. Why?

Pelosi says Biden win certification to resume 'tonight' once Capitol secure

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for