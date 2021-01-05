You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB raises TP for Boustead Projects, sees special dividend potential

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 12:14 PM
michellezhu@sph.com.sg@MichZhuBT

CGS-CIMB has raised its target price (TP) on Boustead Projects to S$1.33 from S$0.95 previously following the establishment of its private business trust.

In a research note on Monday, analyst Ong Khang Chuen reiterated his "add" call on the infrastructure-related engineering and technology group. He also flagged the possibility of special dividends in the near term.

On Dec 31, Boustead Projects announced that it established Boustead Industrial Fund (BIF) with the objective to invest in, and manage investments in business parks as well as industrial and logistics properties.

The group holds an initial 25 per cent stake in BIF, and will inject 14 of its industrial properties to form the fund's initial portfolio. Other investors include Metro Holdings, which acquired a 26 per cent stake in the fund's portfolio for up to S$76.6 million.

Boustead Projects is forecasting net cash proceeds of about S$137.2 million from its divestment of properties comprising BIF's initial portfolio. The sum will be used to pursue future growth in its design-and-build business, fund working capital requirements and potentially declare a special dividend out of the balance, said the group in its Dec 31 filing.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In his report, Mr Ong said he views the establishment of BIF as a positive move that will enable Boustead Projects to unlock the value of its leasehold portfolio and strengthen its balance sheet, while also creating a platform to house industrial properties to be completed in the future.

In particular, he sees a "high possibility" of special dividends being declared after the transaction is approved, given the group's strong balance sheet of S$56 million net cash as at end-September 2020.

"Assuming 50 per cent of the net cash proceeds are paid out as special dividends, dividend per share could amount to S$0.22 or a dividend yield of 26.6 per cent for FY3/21F," said Mr Ong.

While the total portfolio consideration of S$332 million is at a slight premium over the initial market valuation of S$331 million, he has lowered his earnings per share forecasts for FY21-FY23 by 16.3-66.1 per cent on the account of lower rental income from investment properties after the disposal.

"Boustead Projects' valuation of 0.43 times FY21F RNAV is attractive, in our view. Re-rating catalysts include the announcement of special dividends or further asset injection into BIF; downside risks include lacklustre order wins for Boustead Projects' design-and-build business," the analyst added.

Shares in Boustead Projects were 0.5 Singapore cents or 0.5 per cent higher at 96 cents prior to the midday trading break. 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 12:10 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong faces an uneven recovery in 2021

[HONG KONG] Recession-hit Hong Kong is facing a long and bumpy road to recovery after closing out yet another...

Jan 5, 2021 11:48 AM
Government & Economy

Last-minute White House decision opens more Arctic land to oil leasing

[ANCHORAGE] US President Donald Trump's administration announced on Monday that it has made final its plan to open...

Jan 5, 2021 11:41 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore firms' payment performance hits all-time low in 2020: SCCB

OVERALL payment performance of Singapore firms hit an all-time low in 2020, the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (...

Jan 5, 2021 11:34 AM
Stocks

Asia: Most markets fall after virus, vote worries hit Wall Street

[HONG KONG] Asian markets mostly fell on Tuesday following a sharp pullback on Wall Street as investors were spooked...

Jan 5, 2021 11:26 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold eases as dollar recovers; Georgia elections in focus

[BENGALURU] Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday after hitting an eight-week high, as the US dollar halted its slide...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

Stocks to watch: CDL, Grand Venture Technology, Kori

First Reit's problematic rent structure with master lessee brought to fore

Third CDL director resigns; firm sets up group to focus on contentious Sincere investment

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for