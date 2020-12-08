You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS says Medtecs a 'buy' on high margins even after pandemic

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 12:44 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

DBS Group Research expects Medtecs International Corp's margins to sustain its high gross margins after the Covid-19 outbreak, led by a transition to self-branded product sales.

The research team on Tuesday initiated coverage on the personal protective equipment (PPE) maker with a "buy" call and a target price of S$1.30.

Medtecs shares jumped as much as 11 per cent or S$0.10 to hit S$1.005 at 10.54am on Tuesday. By the midday break, the counter was trading at S$1, up 10.5 per cent or 9.5 Singapore cents on the day, with about 17 million shares changing hands.

Although the demand for PPE and the average sale price (ASP) will inevitably decline as the Covid-19 situation improves, the DBS research team expects Medtecs' ASP and sale volumes to stay 90 per cent and 60 per cent above pre-pandemic levels respectively.

This will likely be boosted by a bigger proportion of sales of Medtecs-branded products as well as new customer relationships formed during the coronavirus outbreak, to mitigate the lower post-pandemic demand, said DBS.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

As such, its 2022 earnings may surge to 28.6 times that of 2019's, noted analysts Yong Woon Bing and Ling Lee Keng.

They added that Medtecs' stock is trading at an "attractive" value, with a 6.8-time blended 2021/2022 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. The company's cash holdings also possibly form about 35 per cent of its market capitalisation by the end of 2021.

Moreover, from multiple valuation angles, the counter is trading at a discount. It is valued below both its five-year mean forward P/E of 10.8 times and two-year pre-Covid-19 mean P/E of 19.2 times, and also trades at a discount to the five-year peer average forward P/E of about 16 times.

DBS estimates Medtecs could generate a cash pile of "well over" US$100 million by the end of next year.

This could catalyse the group's merger and acquisition efforts in a post-pandemic world, Mr Yong and Ms Ling wrote. Alternatively, with the large cash pile, Medtecs could reinstate its previous dividend policy of paying out around 25-50 per cent of its earnings, the analysts added.

That being said, they have assumed a conservative 10 per cent payout ratio from next year, representing about 2 per cent yield for 2021 or a dividend per share of 1.89 Singapore cents.

Separately, Medtecs on Monday announced it is partnering its supplier Mytrex Health Technologies to explore opportunities to co-locate production plants in Taiwan, the Philippines, the US and other regions. This is to vertically integrate PPE production operations, Medtecs said.

DBS's report is prepared under the Research Talent Development Grant Scheme, under which the Monetary Authority of Singapore provides co-funding to groom research talent to initiate research coverage primarily of mid to small-cap Singapore-listed companies.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 8, 2020 12:56 PM
Government & Economy

Serum likely to supply Covid-19 vaccine at 250 rupees a dose to Indian government: Business Standard

[BENGALURU] Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer by volume, is close to signing a supply...

Dec 8, 2020 12:41 PM
Transport

Brazilian airline Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec 9

[SAO PAULO] Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA said on Monday it would resume flying Boeing Co's 737 MAX...

Dec 8, 2020 12:30 PM
Transport

Irish court grants Norwegian Air protection from creditors

[OSLO] Ireland's High Court on Monday granted Norwegian Air and its Irish subsidiaries protection from creditors,...

Dec 8, 2020 12:26 PM
Transport

Hyundai Motor to recall Kona EV, Nexo hydrogen SUVs to fix brakes

[SEOUL] Hyundai Motor is planning to recall a total of 50,864 Kona electric cars and Nexo fuel cell vehicles in...

Dec 8, 2020 12:08 PM
Companies & Markets

CCCS seeks public views on SIA and Vistara's proposed commercial cooperation

THE Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) is seeking public feedback on the proposed commercial...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, SIA, Sabana Reit

Plane-crash risk seen rising on FCC expansion of 5G spectrum in US

Construction firms worry about margins as cost of labour rises

S&P revises outlook for Singtel to negative

US Congress to vote on stopgap funding bill as Covid-19 aid talks continue

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for