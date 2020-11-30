You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
TOPLINE

Medtecs strategises to be more than a one-hit pandemic wonder

It is also working to expand its products beyond those serving medical purposes as Covid-19 vaccine rollout could slow PPE demand.
Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

BT_20201130_AGMEDTECS7GM9_4346838.jpg
CEO William Yang has shown his confidence in the company by scooping up his first holdings in Medtecs shares.
PHOTO: MEDTECS

BT_20201130_AGMEDTECS7GM9_4346838.jpg
Medtecs' production facility in Cambodia. "We actually gave up tens of millions of dollars in profits (to honour our commitment to existing customers)," said Mr Yang.
PHOTO: MEDTECS

AS nations struggled to deal with the Covid-19 crisis earlier this year, Medtecs International Corp - a Singapore-listed maker of surgical masks, medical coveralls and isolation gowns - was turning away orders for its products.

The Taiwan-headquartered firm, which counts ST Logistics as...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Covid-19 vaccine excitement lifts market mood, drives Russell 2000 and STI up

Sabana-ESR-Reit merger: Minority unitholders should make voices heard

GBPUSD is residing at resistance after recovering

Corporate digest

HSBC pondering over an exit from US retail banking: report

Hearti Lab brings insurance, benefits to employees in SMEs

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 30, 2020 08:25 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares open higher on Monday

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday, maintaining the momentum after global rallies fuelled by robust risk...

Nov 30, 2020 07:14 AM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ fails to agree on output-hike delay before big meeting

[NEW YORK] A panel of Opec+ ministers couldn't reach an agreement on whether to delay January's oil-output increase...

Nov 30, 2020 07:09 AM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan to double Singapore private bankers for rich Chinese

[SINGAPORE] JPMorgan Chase & Co. plans to double the number of private bankers serving Chinese clients from...

Nov 30, 2020 07:05 AM
Consumer

Australia's Treasury Wine to redirect wine, cut costs after China tariffs

[BENGALURU] Treasury Wine Estates said on Monday it would redirect some wine intended for China and cut costs after...

Nov 30, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Biden names all-woman communications team

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday tapped key campaign staff and advisors to lead his all-woman...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Over 90% of The Landmark units launched sold on first day

Yoma Strategic sinks deeper into the red with US$60.5m full-year net loss

UK's sole hydrogen car maker bets on green revolution

Eight new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; one in the community

First Reit to restructure Lippo Karawaci's master lease agreements

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for