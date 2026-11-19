It bought over 21 million Katrina shares at S$0.0238 apiece in an off-market deal

BYD By 1826 Investments in September bought a 5% stake in Katrina by purchasing shares from chief executive Alan Goh. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] An entity linked to BYD By 1826, an authorised dealer of BYD passenger vehicles in Singapore, has raised its stake in F&B operator Katrina Group to 13.09 per cent, up from 4.91 per cent.

The entity, named BYD By 1826 Investments, bought more than 21 million shares in Katrina for S$500,000 – or at S$0.0238 apiece – in an off-market transaction on Wednesday (Nov 18), according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

Katrina’s shares rose 8.3 per cent, or by S$0.003, to end Thursday at S$0.039.

BYD By 1826 Investments is fully owned by Sandjaja Ongsono, who is executive director and controlling shareholder of BYD By 1826. BYD By 1826 Investments became a substantial shareholder in Katrina in September, when it obtained a 5 per cent stake by purchasing 12.6 million shares from Katrina CEO Alan Goh for S$299,880, or S$0.0238 apiece.

In a September press release, Katrina said that BYD By 1826’s standalone sales volume in 2025 “placed it among Singapore’s 10 highest-volume vehicle dealerships across all brands”.