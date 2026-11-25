The technology sector rally fizzled out, falling nearly 3%

The Stoxx 600 edged down 0.7 per cent at 632.77 points on Tuesday. PHOTO: REUTERS

EUROPEAN shares closed lower on Tuesday (Nov 24) after their strongest session in six months, as a technology-led rebound lost momentum, while Sanofi helped limit losses after the French drugmaker announced the acquisition of US-based Insmed.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.7 per cent at 632.77 points, easing from its biggest daily jump since early May the day before.

European technology stocks rose more than 4 per cent on Monday in their biggest one-day jump since early April, after Jensen Huang’s surprise reinstatement as CEO of US chipmaker Nvidia boosted global risk appetite for the sector.

The rally, however, fizzled out on Tuesday, with the index giving up nearly 3 per cent as investors weighed potential governance and political ramifications surrounding the AI chip giant.

“Nvidia got heavily oversold and the reaction was excessive... it’s perhaps no surprise that there was a degree of rebound when people looked at the cold light of day about what was actually going to happen,” said Mike Coop, chief investment officer at Morningstar Wealth.

“We’re in the late innings of this whole AI-led bull market. You’re going to get more vulnerable swings around sentiment.”

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Huang’s exit created a leadership overhang at the AI bellwether and investors unsatisfied with returns from AI investments and hefty valuations dumped tech stocks.

The world’s first listed pure AI company Anthropic slipped below its offer price on Wall Street, reflecting the caution.

Aixtron retreated 16.3 per cent, unwinding part of the previous session’s gains, after UBS downgraded the chip systems manufacturer to “sell”. Peers Infineon and ASM International dropped more than 9 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.

In Europe, miners were the biggest percentage losers, down almost 5 per cent as prices of gold and copper slipped.

Sanofi gained 9.7 per cent to top the Stoxx 600 after the company said it would acquire US drugmaker Insmed for US$41 billion, marking the largest acquisition of CEO Belen Garijo’s tenure.

The announcement boosted healthcare stocks, up nearly 2 per cent. Other safe-haven sectors such as food & beverage and personal & household goods edged up by about 1 per cent each.

Among others, caterer Compass Group gained about 4.2 per cent after reporting fiscal 2026 organic revenue growth above analysts’ expectations and reaffirming plans to shift its primary listing to New York.

Balfour Beatty added 1.7 per cent, lifting the construction and materials sector after the company said revenue from operations was expected to be 10 per cent higher than in 2025.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher slipped 4.8 per cent as weaker trading in France and Poland overshadowed a modest profit forecast upgrade. REUTERS