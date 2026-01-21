European shares end lower as Trump’s tariff threat persists

The Stoxx 600 ended 0.7 per cent lower at 602.80 points on Tuesday, marking its biggest two-day drop in two months. PHOTO: REUTERS

EUROPEAN shares touched their lowest in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, as mounting unease over US President Donald Trump’s tariff threat over Greenland hurt optimism from earlier in the month.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended 0.7 per cent lower at 602.80 points, marking its biggest two-day drop in two months. France’s CAC 40 index dropped 0.6 per cent to touch a one-month low, while Germany’s DAX slipped 1 per cent.

Trump threatened to implement a wave of increasing tariffs from Feb 1 on eight European countries until the US is allowed to buy Greenland, fuelling fears of a renewed trade war.

While some remain sceptical about the extent to which Trump will follow through on his threats, investors are on edge as the US president has shown little sign of softening his rhetoric.

“So markets have reacted but there’s clearly room for bigger moves if the rhetoric increases further. Trump will likely continue to be active beforehand but remember he speaks at Davos tomorrow and this would be an ideal location for him to get his full views of the world across,” said a group of analysts at Deutsche Bank led by Jim Reid.

Top policymakers from around the world have gathered in Davos, Switzerland this week for the WEF’s annual meeting, which will be closely watched for signals on economic policy and the geopolitical outlook.

Earnings in focus

Corporate earnings and data are also expected to steer market sentiment in Europe this week.

French automaker Renault Group’s shares rose 2.2 per cent after it said sales volumes rose 3.2 per cent in 2025. Oil major TotalEnergies was up 1.4 per cent, as the company said it expects lower oil and liquefied natural gas sales in the fourth quarter of 2025, but stronger margins on refining fuels.

Britain’s Wise jumped 16 per cent on robust third-quarter results, while Qiagen gained 12.4 per cent after a report said it is considering strategic options amid fresh interest.

Sectors on the Stoxx 600 were broadly in decline, led by real estate’s 1.9 per cent fall, pressured by the steepening of euro zone bond yields.

Luxury group LVMH shares fell 2.2 per cent. Trump threatened to slap a 200 per cent tariff on French wines and champagne to push French President Emmanuel Macron to join his Board of Peace initiative.

Against this backdrop, Citi downgraded continental Europe to “neutral” for the first time in over a year, saying the latest step-up in transatlantic tensions and tariff uncertainty dented the near-term investment case for European equities. REUTERS