Investors unwind AI-linked bets as Anthropic’s record IPO fails to revive confidence in the sector

The pan-European Stoxx 600 declines 1.3% by 0926 GMT, on track for a weekly loss of over 5%. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares were headed for their steepest weekly decline since March on Friday (Nov 20), as investors unwound artificial intelligence-linked bets after Anthropic’s blockbuster market debut failed to revive confidence in the sector.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 declined 1.3 per cent to 630.22 points by 0926 GMT, on track for a weekly loss of more than 5 per cent, its worst performance since the week ended Mar 6. The index was also trading at a six-week low.

Anthropic reached a roughly US$2 trillion valuation in its Nasdaq debut on Thursday after a record IPO raise. But the broader market weakened as the high-profile debut did little to ease concerns about the returns on massive AI spending.

“There’s definitely a reassessment of AI and some nervousness around the trade,” said Mark Preskett, senior portfolio manager at Morningstar Wealth in London.

“Investors are sitting on good profits, so there’s clearly some profit-taking. Multiples continue to fall for the hyperscalers and especially for semiconductor stocks.”

Chip-linked stocks such as ASML, ASM International and STMicroelectronics shed more than 5 per cent, dragging the tech sector down 3.7 per cent to its lowest level since May.

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Among other movers, Vallourec tumbled 12.8 per cent after the French steel pipe maker reported a 26 per cent drop in third-quarter core profit, citing the impact of the Iran conflict and operational disruptions in the United States.

French videogame maker Ubisoft dropped 11.6 per cent after reporting second-quarter net bookings below expectations and issuing a weaker-than-estimated outlook for the current quarter.

Consumer staples stocks outperformed, with Nestle, Unilever and British American Tobacco up more than 1 per cent each as investor sought shelter in defensive sectors.

Despite this week’s losses, the Stoxx 600 is up 6.2 per cent year to date, outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 4.9 per cent gain and underscoring the resilience of European equities, which recently hit record highs on the back of stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Meanwhile, investors await flash eurozone consumer confidence data due later in the day for clues on the region’s economic outlook. REUTERS