In a sign of strong investor demand, the Claude chatbot maker prices its shares at US$83 each, above its initial range of US$70 to US$78

[NEW YORK] Anthropic has raised US$81.3 billion in the largest stock-market debut on record after increasing the size of its offering, in a deal that values the Claude chatbot maker at US$1.5 trillion and defied concerns over artificial intelligence and tech fundraising.

In a sign of strong investor demand, Anthropic priced its shares at US$83 each, above its initial range of US$70 to US$78.

Reuters was first to report on Wednesday (Nov 18) that Anthropic, the first major frontier AI model developer to float, had increased the number of shares it was selling by about 19 per cent to 980 million.

Anthropic’s initial public offering eclipses the record-setting debut of Elon Musk’s SpaceX in June.

Its total deal size is US$107.3 billion, including another US$26 billion that Anthropic is raising through a private placement of shares, the filings showed.

Nasdaq futures rose nearly 2 per cent on Thursday, bolstering expectations for a strong Anthropic debut and reviving sentiment around AI stocks.

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Chipmakers and cloud companies, which have raised hundreds of billions of dollars to fund their massive spending plans, have in recent weeks come under pressure due to valuation concerns, mounting AI infrastructure costs and the sudden exit of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang.

Anthropic has, meanwhile, faced questions about its outlook and ability to sustain rapid growth as competition intensifies.

Shares in Anthropic were up about 20 per cent in over-the-counter grey market trading, brokerages IG Markets and CMC Markets said.

“Volumes are big,” said Christopher Forbes, head of Asia and Middle East at CMC Markets in Singapore, adding that the brokerage was “seeing demand from all clients, retail to institutional” for the grey market stocks.

Armina Rosenberg, portfolio manager and co-founder of Minotaur Capital, which is awaiting a share allocation, said the Anthropic IPO was a useful gauge of investor appetite for AI.

“But one listing won’t settle the debate. There’s a genuine wall of worry right now, and it’ll take a few things to climb it. Once Anthropic reports publicly, it becomes one of the clearest tests of whether the economics of AI are holding up.”

On a fully diluted basis, Anthropic’s IPO values it at about US$1.5 trillion, including securities such as stock options and restricted stock, and on a non-diluted basis at about US$1.1 trillion.

US stock futures were up after Anthropic’s IPO details were made public, while Asian tech stocks remained under pressure amid broader concerns about the AI trade.

Anthropic is set to start trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker ANT.

A strong debut could give confidence to other companies waiting to tap public markets. Anthropic’s closest rival, OpenAI, is expected to pursue a listing as early as 2027.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters for Anthropic’s IPO, which has a 22-bank underwriting syndicate, and were also lead underwriters for SpaceX’s listing.

Spending commitments expose risks

Anthropic’s growth has been driven by surging demand for its Claude models, particularly Claude Code, its coding agent that has gained popularity among software developers.

Its annualised revenue run rate reached US$81 billion as at Oct 31, up US$10 billion from Sep 30, according to its IPO filing.

Underscoring its growing business foothold, Anthropic said it had 11,900 customers generating at least US$100,000 in annual revenue on a trailing 12-month basis as at Sep 30, compared with more than 1,500 at the end of 2025.

But to sustain that growth, Anthropic spent nearly US$9 billion on computing capacity and infrastructure in the first half of 2026, nearly four times the amount spent a year earlier.

It also incurred an additional US$5 billion in computing costs in the third quarter, reducing the revenue generated per dollar of computing capacity.

Revenue rose to US$16.96 billion in the third quarter, up 47 per cent from the second. The company reported an operating loss of US$567 million, compared with operating income of US$974 million in the previous quarter.

The net loss narrowed to US$23.3 billion from US$66.3 billion a quarter earlier, including non-operating ​items related to bonds convertible into its shares.

Anthropic has committed to nearly US$900 billion in computing spending with infrastructure partners, including Amazon and Alphabet’s Google, to train and operate AI models.

It warned that its computing providers and infrastructure partners depend on third-party financing and credit support to acquire chips and build capacity.

“If such financing or support becomes unavailable or more costly, contracted capacity may be delayed, repriced, reduced, or not delivered,” Anthropic said in an IPO filing. REUTERS