Meanwhile, declines in defensive sectors such as utilities and healthcare cap gains

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index edged up 0.2% to 645.07 points by 0958 GMT after closing at a three-week low on Nov 18. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares rose on Thursday (Nov 19) after three consecutive sessions of losses as technology stocks climbed following Anthropic’s record initial public offering raise, while declines in defensive sectors such as utilities and healthcare capped gains.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index edged up 0.2 per cent to 645.07 points by 0958 GMT after closing at a three-week low on Wednesday.

Technology stocks led sectoral gains in Europe, adding 1.6 per cent. Chipmaker ASML gained 4.1 per cent, while STMicroelectronics and Infineon rose 4.6 per cent and 2.3 per cent, respectively, reflecting a positive mood among European and US tech investors.

Utilities and healthcare lagged the broader market, losing almost 1 per cent.

Anthropic raised US$81.3 billion on Wednesday in the largest IPO on record, valuing the Claude chatbot maker at US$1.5 trillion and making it one of the most valuable US companies at a time when investors are questioning the longevity of the artificial intelligence boom.

Anthropic’s market debut later in the day is seen as a major test for AI demand.

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European shares have remained resilient, however, as tech jitters steered investors towards markets with relatively less exposure to AI, including Europe and India.

The Stoxx 600 hit an all-time high just last week, although a slump in mining stocks weighed on the market this week.

“Europe is just far enough away from the current epicentre of the AI trade to provide some insulation,” said Will Hobbs, chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald.

“Financials and healthcare are two particularly interesting sectors, and we’re seeing a reappraisal among investors as they look to diversify away from the concentration in the US and parts of Asia while still accessing reasonable earnings growth.”

Banks were also rebounding on Thursday. UniCredit added 1.6 per cent after the Italian bank and the German government reached a deal on the main sticking points in UniCredit’s takeover of Commerzbank. The German lender’s shares rose 1.3 per cent.

Separately, Barclays struck a more cautious note on European luxury stocks, downgrading the sector to “underweight”, but lifted its year-end 2027 target for the Stoxx 600 to 725 points.

Among other stocks, France’s Soitec surged 17.5 per cent after the French semiconductor materials supplier beat market expectations with its fiscal 2027 forecast.

Novartis fell 2.5 per cent after the Swiss drugmaker set mid-term sales growth targets at the lower end of its previously projected range.

Babcock shares were up 7.9 per cent after the British defence and engineering group reported first-half revenue and profit ahead of market forecasts. REUTERS