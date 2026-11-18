This comes after Nvidia’s strong forecasts ease AI concerns for now

The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.1% to 651.24 points by 0933 GMT after posting its biggest one-day drop since Mar 20 in the previous session. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares were largely flat on Wednesday (Nov 18) as a sharp slump in mining stocks offset gains in the technology sector after Nvidia’s strong forecasts eased artificial intelligence concerns for now.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.1 per cent to 651.24 points by 0933 GMT after posting its biggest one-day drop since Mar 20 in the previous session.

Germany’s DAX stayed afloat, helped by a jump in semiconductor stocks.

Infineon Technologies added 2 per cent, while Aixtron climbed 3 per cent. Other heavyweights including ASML and ASM International rose about 3 per cent each, helping the broader tech sector outperform.

Nvidia, widely seen as a bellwether for the artificial intelligence trade, reported stellar quarterly revenue and gave an upbeat outlook, offsetting concerns about the company’s top leadership after board chairman Harvey Jones rejected the idea of reinstating former chief executive officer Jensen Huang.

Its own shares climbed 3.3 per cent in US pre-market trading.

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“Nvidia’s earnings may not have been enough to calm investors about the outlook of Nvidia itself with the leadership change. It definitely calmed the wider industry,” said Daniela Hathorn, senior market specialist at Capital.com.

“Companies exposed to the AI theme, including infrastructure and power-related names, are likely to benefit from that improved sentiment.”

In another major test for tech stocks, AI lab Anthropic prices its initial public offering later on Wednesday, with the company targeting a valuation of as much as US$1.4 trillion.

French industrial giant Legrand, seen as one of the beneficiaries of AI-driven investment in power infrastructure, rose 2.7 per cent, with peer Schneider Electric up 1.7 per cent.

Mining stocks were off session lows but remained among the biggest laggards, down 2.8 per cent at over eight-month lows, as copper prices stayed under pressure amid a stronger US dollar and concerns about AI-related demand.

Mining giant Glencore and copper producer Aurubis shed about 3 per cent each.

French train maker Alstom fell 8 per cent after reporting a net loss of 822 million euros (US$901.56), adding to pressure from earlier this month when the company warned of certification delays.

By contrast, credit data provider Experian gained 1.8 per cent after first-half revenue topped estimates and the company announced a US$500 million share buyback.

Puma and Adidas lost 2.4 per cent and 1.7 per cent respectively after Nike signalled a more competitive market environment, stoking concerns that European peers may face limited pricing power as they contend with rising input costs in 2027.

Deutsche Bank fell 1.3 per cent, extending Tuesday’s 6 per cent drop following the leak of a huge cache of internal records that renewed scrutiny of its past dealings with clients including Russian oligarchs, US President Donald Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. REUTERS