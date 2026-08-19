The Business Times
business-time-50

Nikkei slumps sharply as tech sell-off spreads

SoftBank Group fell 6.47%

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Aug 19, 2026 · 09:39 AM
    • The Nikkei 225 fell 2.97 per cent to 65,459.71 in early trading on Wednesday.
    • The Nikkei 225 fell 2.97 per cent to 65,459.71 in early trading on Wednesday. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [TOKYO] Japan’s Nikkei share gauge slumped sharply on Wednesday (Aug 19), tracking a sharp sell-off in technology shares on Wall Street overnight.

    The benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 2.97 per cent to 65,459.71 in early trading. The broader Topix slipped 2.72 per cent to 4,027.56.

    Major US share indexes closed lower as dimming expectations for a Middle East peace deal damped risk appetite.

    Oil prices rose while government bonds around the world fell, driving yields sharply higher. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index tracking US tech shares, plunged 5 per cent.

    “Rising long-term interest rates heightened perceptions that growth stocks were overvalued, and declines in tech stocks, particularly in the semiconductor sector, drove the indices lower,” Sony Financial Group analysts said in a report.

    There were 46 advancers on the Nikkei 225 against 178 decliners and 1 unchanged. The biggest losers were chipmaker Kioxia Holdings, down 10.25 per cent, followed by Furukawa Electric, down 10.10 per cent, and Pan Pacific International, dropping 9.75 per cent.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    SoftBank Group, a major investor in AI, retreated 6.47 per cent. The largest percentage gainers on the Nikkei were Mercari, up 5.28 per cent, followed by Shiseido, up 2.56 per cent, and Otsuka Holdings, which gained 1.91 per cent. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Japan stocks

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The company says the disputes do not cast significant doubt on its viability as a going concern.

    Koh Brothers Eco Engineering faces up to S$57.6 million in potential legal liabilities

    Under the Philippines’ new policy, up to four EV models will be provided with as much as 15 billion pesos each in fiscal support, in the form of tax payment certificates.

    Too little, too late? Manila’s billion-dollar bid to ignite its sputtering EV industry

    Handled passively, satellite connectivity becomes a service that the telco distributes, while somebody else sets the economics.

    When every phone becomes a satellite phone, what happens to Asia’s telcos?

    The deal for the sale of Scotts Square mall, just off Orchard Road, is said to be in the early stages of being worked out, at a price of about S$320 million.

    Father-and-son duo Raj Kumar and Kishin in exclusive due diligence to buy Scotts Square

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More