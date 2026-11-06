The Business Times
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Rising innovation in sectors will reward SMIDs in due course, says Natixis IM Singapore CEO

Dora Seow is confident that ‘good, up-and-coming companies’ will take the stage in time

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Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Fri, Nov 6, 2026 · 01:10 PM
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    • Fabrice Chemouny (left), head of international distribution at Natixis IM, and Dora Seow, CEO of Natixis IM Singapore.
    • Fabrice Chemouny (left), head of international distribution at Natixis IM, and Dora Seow, CEO of Natixis IM Singapore. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore’s small and mid-cap stocks (SMIDs) will “flourish” in days to come as the economy and local businesses increasingly gain from innovation, said Dora Seow, CEO of Natixis Investment Managers (IM) Singapore.

    “(Artificial intelligence), digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, fintech, healthcare and clean energy are areas that the SMIDs may benefit from, especially as the broader region grows,” she said in an exclusive interview with The Business Times.

    Recent global supply chain disruptions are also likely to support more business capital entering the city-state, on top of increasingly diversified energy and defence sources.

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