A listing on the Global Listing Board could occur by H1 2027, consultancy adds

The GLB is a dual-listing track between SGX and Nasdaq, launched in November 2025. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] A company listing on the Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) new Global Listing Board (GLB) must have a significant presence in South-east Asia – not just in the US.

“This would not purely be a US (market-focused play) – a successful GLB listing (must have strong ties) in Singapore, too,” said Tay Hwee Ling, capital markets services leader at Deloitte South-east Asia, on Tuesday (Nov 24), at a briefing on the consultancy's outlook for initial public offerings in the region.

Deloitte is helping a company prepare for a GLB listing, which could take place in the first half of 2027, Tay said, in response to a question from The Business Times.

She declined to comment further on the type of company or the sector in which it operates.

The GLB is a dual-listing track between SGX and Nasdaq, launched in November 2025. Companies seeking to list through the framework must have a market capitalisation of at least US$2 billion and be approved for, or already have, a primary listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The framework took effect in June 2026, with data centre operator DayOne widely cited as a potential first GLB listing.

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DayOne subsequently filed for a Nasdaq listing in October, seeking to raise up to US$5 billion, but has reportedly put its US offer plans on hold amid investor concerns about the prospects for artificial intelligence-related stocks

Tay said that while a good equity story is important to attract US investors, companies considering a GLB listing must also have strong support from investors in the local market.

IPO market conditions have deteriorated in recent months, with most trading below their offer prices this year.

Blackstone-backed data centre real estate investment trust (Reit) Airtrunk has also postponed its Singapore IPO, which was expected to raise US$1.5 billion and launch in September or October.

AirTrunk is still aiming to complete the listing by early 2027, according to Bloomberg.

Tay noted the difficult market conditions presently, but said that the pipeline is not dead. This is particularly so for Reit IPOs, which are highly dependent on market conditions and yields.

“Real estate is a sector where you won’t see zero transactions…It’s just about the right time for the listings,” she explained.

What it takes to have a successful listing in South-east Asia

More South-east Asian companies are choosing to list domestically – or stay in the region.

The number of South-east Asian companies listed on Nasdaq and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange fell by 96 per cent and 33 per cent on year, respectively, in 2026.

As at Nov 20, South-east Asia’s IPO market had 89 listings. The listings raised about US$5.1 billion and had a combined market capitalisation of US$29.5 billion year to date, according to Deloitte’s data.

However, the report noted that the number of IPOs was lower than in 2025. The recovery in the region’s IPO market has been uneven, with fundraising and listing activity concentrated in markets such as Malaysia and Vietnam.

“(Still), larger transactions still attracted capital, and average deal size remained resilient despite a more selective issuance environment,” Tay added.

The Philippines accounted for 19 per cent of funds raised in the region’s IPOs, mainly due to its mega GCash IPO. It raised about US$967 million after selling more than eight billion shares in late October.

Tay noted that a successful listing depends on two factors: having a good company and understanding how best to serve investors. “When companies ask me about where they should list, I always tell them to look at home ground, where investors are also consumers (of the business),” she said.

Companies should also have a compelling equity story that appeals to the market and deliver on the promises made in their prospectuses, while understanding which markets drive demand for their businesses.