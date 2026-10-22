Singapore shares end lower as local banks decline; STI down 0.4%

Frasers Centrepoint Trust leads gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index

Investors will be watching the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Oct 28. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended lower on Thursday (Oct 22). The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.4 per cent or 22.85 points to finish at 5,415.14.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 2.4 per cent or S$0.05 to S$2.11.

The worst performer among STI constituents was Seatrium , which fell 2.7 per cent or S$0.05 to S$1.78.

The local banks all ended lower. DBS lost 0.1 per cent to S$74.57, OCBC fell 0.3 per cent to S$29.05, and UOB was down 0.3 per cent at S$41.88.

Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, Keppel Reit was the top gainer, rising 1.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.795, while AEM was the biggest decliner, falling 6.3 per cent or S$0.55 to S$8.24.

Across the broader market, gainers trailed losers 198 to 410, after 1.2 billion securities worth S$1.6 billion changed hands.

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CapAllianz was the most actively traded stock, with 88.7 million shares changing hands. DBS was the most actively traded stock in terms of value, with a volume of 3.5 million shares and a value of S$259.3 million.

Key regional indices were mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 3 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.7 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was down 3 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI advanced 0.4 per cent.

Investors will be watching the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Oct 28.

CGS International analyst Chan Wai Mei expects the Fed to leave rates unchanged at its upcoming meeting, though another rate hike remains possible in December.

She noted that US Treasury yields remained near cyclical highs, reflecting tighter financial conditions.

This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter