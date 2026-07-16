The Business Times
business-time-50

SK Hynix falls 8.4% as Asian equities retreat on chip sell-off, revived AI trade concerns

Investors assess whether strong earnings can sustain the AI rally after sharp swings in semiconductor stocks

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Jul 16, 2026 · 08:57 AM — Updated Thu, Jul 16, 2026 · 11:16 AM
    • After SK Hynix’s American depositary receipts fell 9% on Jul 15, investors will watch Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s earnings for a read on the AI buildout. 
    • After SK Hynix’s American depositary receipts fell 9% on Jul 15, investors will watch Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s earnings for a read on the AI buildout.  PHOTO: REUTERS

    ASIAN stocks declined on Thursday (Jul 16) as fresh selling in semiconductor stocks renewed concerns over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence trade and crude oil climbed.

    MSCI’s Asia Pacific equities gauge dropped 1.1 per cent, with South Korea leading with a 4.5 per cent decline. Chip bellwether SK Hynix tumbled over 8.4 per cent. Shares in Japan also declined with the Nikkei dropping over 2 per cent.

    Among other main market moves, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 per cent as at 9.06 am Tokyo time. The Hang Seng futures rose 0.7 per cent, Japan’s Topix fell 0.8 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed.

    Meanwhile, crude oil extended gains as the US launched fresh strikes on Iran, raising concerns that Middle East tensions will further disrupt energy supplies. Brent climbed for a fourth consecutive day to over US$85 a barrel.

    Australian and New Zealand government bonds opened higher, tracking gains in Treasuries after softer-than-expected US producer price inflation for June.

    That prompted traders to further dial back wagers on Federal Reserve interest rate increases for 2026. A Bloomberg gauge of the US dollar steadied after two days of losses.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    While inflation reports this week eased concerns over near-term Fed hikes, the escalating conflict in the Persian Gulf has revived concerns over energy supplies from the region.

    Investors are also assessing whether strong earnings can sustain the AI rally after sharp swings in semiconductor stocks exposed lingering concerns over the sector’s lofty valuations.

    “There’s no near-term pressure on the Fed, but oil is in the driver’s seat over the longer term,” said David Russell at TradeStation.

    “Energy saved the day in June, but that might become ancient history if the Strait of Hormuz doesn’t open soon.”

    A US-Iran interim peace deal signed in June has all but collapsed over the past week as the two sides feud over control of the vital strait, through which Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and others send most of their energy exports.

    The latest attacks come as US President Donald Trump pledged to intensify the bombardment until Teheran stops attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz and agrees to open the waterway.

    Elsewhere, the chip sector remained in focus after a volatile month.

    After SK Hynix’s American depositary receipts fell 9 per cent on Wednesday, investors will look to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s earnings later on Thursday for a fresh read on the AI buildout. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Asian equitiesArtificial IntelligenceNikkei indexMSCISK HynixUS Federal ReserveOil pricesIran war

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Employees may grumble about long hours, difficult clients or demanding deadlines, but often the biggest push factor is how they are treated.

    What makes a good job? Feeling that you matter

    The new target implies a 14% total market return from the index level of 5,470 as at Wednesday.

    Macquarie upgrades STI 12-month target to 6,000, giving its top picks

    Greater China commands 41% of MLT’s total assets under management, but generates only 32% of gross revenue and net property income.

    Quiet market, low offers: MLT defends slow pace of S$1 billion divestment plan

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (far left) and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent listening as President Donald Trump (centre) speaks to the media on the sidelines of a Nato summit in Ankara, July 8, 2026.

    A new kind of ‘ceasefire’ between US and Iran where talks, strikes are part of the same process

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More