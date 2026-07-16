SK Hynix falls 8.4% as Asian equities retreat on chip sell-off, revived AI trade concerns

Investors assess whether strong earnings can sustain the AI rally after sharp swings in semiconductor stocks

After SK Hynix’s American depositary receipts fell 9% on Jul 15, investors will watch Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s earnings for a read on the AI buildout. PHOTO: REUTERS

ASIAN stocks declined on Thursday (Jul 16) as fresh selling in semiconductor stocks renewed concerns over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence trade and crude oil climbed.

MSCI’s Asia Pacific equities gauge dropped 1.1 per cent, with South Korea leading with a 4.5 per cent decline. Chip bellwether SK Hynix tumbled over 8.4 per cent. Shares in Japan also declined with the Nikkei dropping over 2 per cent.

Among other main market moves, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 per cent as at 9.06 am Tokyo time. The Hang Seng futures rose 0.7 per cent, Japan’s Topix fell 0.8 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed.

Meanwhile, crude oil extended gains as the US launched fresh strikes on Iran, raising concerns that Middle East tensions will further disrupt energy supplies. Brent climbed for a fourth consecutive day to over US$85 a barrel.

Australian and New Zealand government bonds opened higher, tracking gains in Treasuries after softer-than-expected US producer price inflation for June.

That prompted traders to further dial back wagers on Federal Reserve interest rate increases for 2026. A Bloomberg gauge of the US dollar steadied after two days of losses.

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While inflation reports this week eased concerns over near-term Fed hikes, the escalating conflict in the Persian Gulf has revived concerns over energy supplies from the region.

Investors are also assessing whether strong earnings can sustain the AI rally after sharp swings in semiconductor stocks exposed lingering concerns over the sector’s lofty valuations.

“There’s no near-term pressure on the Fed, but oil is in the driver’s seat over the longer term,” said David Russell at TradeStation.

“Energy saved the day in June, but that might become ancient history if the Strait of Hormuz doesn’t open soon.”

A US-Iran interim peace deal signed in June has all but collapsed over the past week as the two sides feud over control of the vital strait, through which Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and others send most of their energy exports.

The latest attacks come as US President Donald Trump pledged to intensify the bombardment until Teheran stops attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz and agrees to open the waterway.

Elsewhere, the chip sector remained in focus after a volatile month.

After SK Hynix’s American depositary receipts fell 9 per cent on Wednesday, investors will look to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s earnings later on Thursday for a fresh read on the AI buildout. BLOOMBERG