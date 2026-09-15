South Korea, Japan stocks fall as Asian stocks edge lower on AI woes

Mirroring Wall Street moves, MSCI’s Asia Pacific equities gauge slips 0.1%

On Wall Street, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index tumbled 5.9%, with Nvidia and Intel among the decliners. PHOTO: EPA

ASIAN stocks traded lower after a sell-off in US semiconductor shares as concerns grew that the pace of artificial intelligence development may slow. Oil extended its rally and gold declined.

MSCI’s Asia Pacific equities gauge slipped 0.1 per cent, with benchmarks in Japan and South Korea edging lower.

Among the main moves in markets, S&P 500 futures were little changed as at 9.06 am Tokyo time. Hang Seng futures rose 0.6 per cent, Japan’s Topix fell 0.4 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5 per cent.

The move followed a retreat on Wall Street on Monday (Sep 14), where the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index tumbled 5.9 per cent – its biggest drop in more than two months – with Nvidia and Intel among the decliners.

Adding to the pressure was a rise in oil prices, with Brent advancing 0.7 per cent. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hovered around 5 per cent in early Asian trading after briefly breaching that level on Monday for the first time since 2023.

Gold fell over 1 per cent in the last session to about US$4,300 an ounce, while a Bloomberg gauge of the US dollar posted its biggest jump in more than two months.

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Global stocks retreated on Monday after leading AI developers proposed slowing advances in the field, hitting semiconductor companies that provide the infrastructure underpinning the boom.

Meanwhile, a surge in oil revived inflation concerns ahead of Wednesday’s US Federal Reserve decision, with traders pricing in a 95 per cent chance of an interest rate increase.

“There’s already quite a bit of nervousness in the market and if you’ve got some of the major players now saying: hang on, we need to slow down a little bit, that adds to uncertainty,” said Chris Armstrong, a strategist at Berenberg. He added that the shift could send AI stocks 10 to 15 per cent lower.

A 3,800-word missive by Anthropic chief executive officer Dario Amodei – which was endorsed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceXAI CEO Elon Musk – said development of the most advanced systems must be slowed in order to prevent AI slipping beyond human control and inflicting catastrophic harm.

US President Donald Trump attacked Anthropic’s chief for urging a slowdown in AI development, intensifying his opposition to new guardrails.

He blamed a “SICK conspiracy” for voter backlash against AI data centres and growing concerns over frontier models, adding that “the only one that is happy about it is China”.

Chinese officials on Monday dismissed US tech leaders’ calls to slow AI development on safety grounds as “fearmongering” and rejected claims that China’s advances pose a global security threat.

In other corners of the market, shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley and other banks fell in New York trading after Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said trading revenue will be “relatively flat” compared with last year’s third quarter.

Meanwhile, the bond sell-off reflected broader pressure on long-term borrowing costs across major developed markets, with a gauge of global government yields still at elevated levels.

Widening fiscal deficits, heavy debt issuance and financing for AI investment are prompting investors to demand greater compensation for holding longer-dated debt.

“There are a lot of underlying factors that make for a sustained sell-off in rates as the path of least resistance for now,” said Zach Griffiths, head of investment-grade and macro strategy at research firm CreditSights. Ten-year yields could rise toward 5.5 per cent, he said.

The recent rout in the bond market has increased the stakes for Fed chair Kevin Warsh going into the central bank’s policy announcement on Wednesday.

Treasury yields serve as a benchmark for borrowing costs across the economy and as a discount rate for valuing future corporate profits. As yields rise, those earnings become less valuable in today’s terms, putting pressure on stock valuations.

That risk is growing as yields approach levels that some investors see as a threat to equities near record highs. Higher bond returns may also lure investors away from stocks, challenging a rally powered by strong AI profits and a resilient economy.

“If you saw bond yields move to the 5 per cent or 5.25 per cent level I think that’s where you will see some indigestion from the equity market,” said Grace Peters, global head of investment strategy at JPMorgan Chase Private Bank.

“5 per cent psychologically has an impact.” BLOOMBERG