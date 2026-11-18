The index’s recent declines may see South Korean households’ year-to-date gains ‘nearly wiped out’

The Kospi benchmark stock index has fallen more than 40% from a record high in June. PHOTO: EPA

[SEOUL] South Korea’s export engine is roaring as technology majors feed the global artificial intelligence wave with semiconductors, yet the ebb and flow of AI sentiment has made it difficult for individuals to capitalise in a country where a quarter of citizens invest in stocks.

Exporters such as memory chip makers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics are set to lavish record bonuses on employees, while investors like 34-year-old Kwon Soon-kuk watch gains vanish as stocks plunge on every doubt about the huge cost of AI and the lead time to profitability.

Kwon had seen little AI uplift in his job at a consumer goods firm, so he invested heavily while commentators talked up the transformative impact of AI.

However, instead of profiting, repeated market routs left him cutting spending at restaurants and on clothes, and cancelling a Christmas trip to Tokyo.

“I don’t think there will be a Santa rally this year with so many investors leaving markets after they got hurt,” Kwon said.

His predicament hints at the challenges policymakers face in steering an increasingly two-speed economy.

THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS Powering Asean's Future 2026 Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

South Korea is on track to join the US, China and Germany in reaching US$1 trillion in exports in 2026.

Yet consumption contracted for the first time in nearly two years in the third quarter, with officials and analysts blaming a July stock drop.

The Kospi benchmark stock index has fallen more than 40 per cent from a record high in June.

It has lost 12 per cent in November alone, pulled down by AI-related shares after the Democratic Party win in US midterm elections raised the prospect of tighter scrutiny of AI development and data centre construction.

Few jobs in chip sector

Consumer sentiment in Asia’s fourth-largest economy has suffered from rising interest rates and housing costs as well as higher prices brought about by war in the Middle East.

However, the stock market decline has had an outsized impact due to the high number of retail investors, analysts said.

About a quarter of South Korea’s 52 million people invest in the stock market, Korea Securities Depository data showed.

Moreover, while chip firms enjoy the bulk of the AI windfall, the capital-intensive sector creates relatively few jobs.

About 174,000 people worked in the sector in the first quarter, making up 4 per cent of the manufacturing sector or 0.8 per cent of the total workforce, government data showed.

President Lee Jae-myung plans to create a 162.3 trillion won (US$121 billion) Future Response Fund to funnel excess tax revenue from the chip boom towards growth industries, young people, regional development and education.

He also called the stock market undervalued last week and vowed to continue reform to improve corporate governance and protect shareholder rights.

“Sustaining recent gains from the AI upcycle would require addressing longstanding structural headwinds, including rapid population ageing, widening regional disparities and uneven productivity growth across firms and workers,” the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday (Nov 17) after its annual consultation with the government.

The government plans to increase support for sectors that have the potential to create more jobs, such as the services sector, Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il said in October.

“We need second and third runners to lead economic growth with semiconductors,” he said.

Colder winter

Finance worker Lee Min-jung lost 65 per cent, or some 10 million won, in his investment in leveraged exchange-traded funds tied to chip shares.

The 44-year-old said high market volatility and interest rates made this market downturn difficult to navigate.

“This winter is going to be colder,” said Lee, who has given up plans to buy himself and his wife 6 million won winter coats.

Retail investor deposits in stock trading accounts – a gauge of market appetite – hit a record 136.8 trillion won in late June, from 87.8 trillion won at the end of 2025, before falling back to 86.9 trillion won by Monday, showed data from the Korea Financial Investment Association.

“Downside risks to private consumption appear quite likely in the fourth quarter,” said Citi economist Kim Jin-wook.

“With the recent Kospi decline, Korean households’ year-to-date equity capital gains would be nearly wiped out.”

Kwon said he would feel comfortable reviving spending plans if the Kospi recovered and found support at 6,000. The benchmark fell below 5,000 on Tuesday to its lowest since early February.

“It’s not like I want to make profit right away, but I need to see the end of the downtrend that has been there for several months now,” he said. REUTERS