The Business Times
business-time-50

South Korean investors suffer US$1.7 billion losses from leveraged ETFs

The sum has been incurred from products tied to Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix

Summarise
Published Wed, Oct 7, 2026 · 12:56 PM
    • Since their introduction in May, single-stock leveraged products have intensified volatility in South Korea’s AI-centric equity market.
    • Since their introduction in May, single-stock leveraged products have intensified volatility in South Korea’s AI-centric equity market. PHOTO: EPA

    [SEOUL] Retail investors have suffered an estimated 2.3 trillion won (US$1.7 billion) in cumulative losses from leveraged single-stock exchange-traded products tracking South Korea’s major chipmakers, according to data from the Financial Supervisory Service released by opposition lawmaker Choi Eun-seok.

    Clients across 10 major South Korean brokerages – including Mirae Asset Securities, Kiwoom Securities, Samsung Securities and NH Investment & Securities – incurred the losses from single-stock ETFs and exchange-traded notes tied to Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix between May 27 and Aug 14.

    Since their introduction in May, single-stock leveraged products have intensified volatility in South Korea’s artificial intelligence-centric equity market.

    While leveraged bets initially helped propel local indices into top global performers, sharp reversals in the semiconductor sector rapidly amplified downside losses for mom-and-pop investors.

    In response to the severe drawdowns and speculative fervor, financial authorities implemented cooling measures starting in July.

    Regulators imposed a temporary moratorium on new listings of single-stock leveraged products, raised minimum cash deposit requirements, and mandated specialised training for prospective retail investors.

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    The regulatory intervention marked a sharp pivot from May, when authorities first approved single-stock leveraged instruments to prevent domestic retail capital from fleeing to similar high-risk products listed on foreign exchanges.

    The steep losses highlight the outsized risks of applying financial leverage to companies deeply exposed to cyclical swings in the global artificial intelligence supply chain, where Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix serve as critical memory-chip suppliers. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Asian equitiesAsia StocksSouth Korea stocksETF

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Citi downgrades OCBC from “neutral” to “sell” in a banking note on Wednesday morning.

    S$8 billion wiped off OCBC value as shares slide 5.8% in heavy trade

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    The dispute relates to Brookfield’s 2025 acquisition of three Singapore properties from Mapletree Industrial Trust for S$535.3 million.

    Brookfield denies accusation it cut Soilbuild out of Mapletree deal

    PSD’s review followed claims in a working paper that civil servants had disproportionately bought properties near planned but unannounced MRT stations.

    8 public officers referred to police over property buys near unannounced MRT stations: Chan Chun Sing

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More