The STI dropped as much as 3.1% on Monday morning

[SINGAPORE] Wider Asia markets tumbled on Monday (Mar 9), with South Korean and Japan indices leading losses, following a significant oil price surge.

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell as much as 3.1 per cent, dropping below 4,700 points as at 10.05 am. It later pared some losses to be down 2.7 per cent at noon. The local banks’ counters were all in the red, with DBS down 2 per cent, while OCBC declined 2.6 per cent and UOB fell 2.2 per cent.

Prices of oil climbed past US$100 a barrel – the highest in nearly four years – as West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 29 per cent at over US$117. Brent crude also surged as much as 28 per cent to US$118.73 in what was its biggest jump in nearly six years.

Energy players such as Rex International was up 10.5 per cent at mid-day, while RH PetroGas gained 28.6 per cent. Geo Energy Resources opened 5.4 per cent up, but was down 1.1 per cent by mid-day.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 2.6 per cent at midday, and the CSI 300 in Shanghai also was down 1.7 per cent. In Thailand, the SET50 index was down 3.8 per cent in the afternoon.

The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index and the Jakarta Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 2.6 per cent and 3.3 per cent, respectively, as at 12.42 pm.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was also down 6.5 per cent at midday, while the Topix declined 4.8 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi slumped 8 per cent, and Australia’s ASX 200 was 3.2 per cent lower.

South-east Asia impact

Research firm BMI on Friday gave Malaysia the fifth-lowest risk score when measuring the impact of the US-Israel-Iran conflict on 24 emerging markets. Its research examined factors such as each market’s trade disruption due to the effectively shut Strait of Hormuz, terms of trade and external position.

Mainland China clocked in at 10th, followed by Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia in 12th, 13th and 14th, respectively. Thailand was flagged as one of the markets with the greatest impact, owing to the country having an energy deficit as large as 4 per cent of its gross domestic product.

However, oil exporters such as Malaysia could “receive a windfall from higher gas prices”, said the note. Conversely, countries such as the Phillipines are most likely to face downward pressure on their currencies and strains in their balance of payments.

Citi analysts on Monday noted that higher oil and gas prices from the Middle East conflict are set to be a stagflationary shock for most of Asia’s large economies.

The most significant hit will be felt in places like Thailand, Philippines, Japan, South Korea and India – where there is “dependence” on Middle Eastern crude or liquefied natural gas, and import‑intensive energy mixes are highest, said Citi. At the same time, net energy exporters like Malaysia and, to a degree, Indonesia are “comparatively cushioned”.

Deutsche Bank on Friday also noted that most Asian economies remain vulnerable to both inflation and growth shocks from higher oil prices even though they “have reduced their reliance on Iranian oil to negligible levels”.

Asian currencies are also affected and are diverging based on their specific exposures to oil prices and market risk, said OCBC on Monday. The South Korean won and Philippine peso appear most vulnerable, facing a “double whammy” from both high energy costs and investor anxiety. Similarly, the Indonesian rupiah is weighed down by expensive oil imports.

Conversely, the Malaysian ringgit is cushioned by the country’s oil exports, which help offset broader market volatility, while the Chinese yuan and Singapore dollar remain the most resilient.