STI, Malaysia stocks tumble amid oil price spike as broader markets slump

The STI opens 1.9% lower on Monday

The Nikkei 225 is down 6.2%, while the Topix declines 5.3%. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] Wider Asia markets tumbled at Monday’s (Mar 9) open, with South Korean and Japan indices leading losses, following a significant oil price surge.

The Straits Times Index (STI) opened 1.9 per cent lower at 4,755.91 points, with losers outweighing gainers 249 to 37, after 166.9 million securities valued at S$236.3 million were transacted.

The local banks’ counters were a sea of red at market open. DBS was down 1.6 per cent or S$0.90 at S$54.10, while OCBC declined 1.9 per cent or S$0.40 to S$20.42. UOB fell 2.3 per cent or S$0.82 to S$35.25.

Prices of oil have climbed past US$100 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil up 20.8 per cent at US$109.78. Brent oil is also up 16.3 per cent at US$101.38.

Energy players were some of the only stocks up on Monday morning. Rex International rose 13.3 per cent or S$0.024 to S$0.205, and Geo Energy Resources opened 5.4 per cent or S$0.025 higher at S$0.485.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 3 per cent as at 9.40 am, while the CSI 300 in Shanghai was down 2.1 per cent as at 9.37 am.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 6.2 per cent, while the Topix declined 5.3 per cent. Korea’s Kospi slumped 6.7 per cent, and Australia’s ASX 200 was 3.9 per cent lower.

The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index was also down 2 per cent as at 9.30 am, while the Jakarta Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 3.3 per cent as at 9 am local time.

Research firm BMI on Friday gave Malaysia the fifth-lowest risk score when measuring the impact of the US-Israel-Iran conflict on 24 emerging markets. Its research examined factors such as each market’s trade disruption due to the effectively shut Strait of Hormuz, terms of trade and external position.

Mainland China clocked in at 10th, followed by Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia in 12th, 13th and 14th, respectively. Thailand was flagged as one of the markets with the greatest impact, owing to the country having an energy deficit as large as 4 per cent of its gross domestic product.

However, oil exporters such as Malaysia could “receive a windfall from higher gas prices”, said the note. Conversely, countries such as the Phillipines are most likely to face downward pressure on their currencies and strains in their balance of payments.