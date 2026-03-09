STI, Malaysia stocks tumble as oil spikes; analysts flag impact on South-east Asia

The STI drops as much as 2.9% on Monday

The Nikkei 225 is down 7.2%, while the Topix declines 5.7%. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] Wider Asia markets tumbled at Monday’s (Mar 9) open, with South Korean and Japan indices leading losses, following a significant oil price surge.

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell 2.9 per cent to 4,705.76 as at 10.30 am. The local banks’ counters were all in the red at market open, with DBS down 1.6 per cent or S$0.90 at S$54.10, while OCBC declined 1.9 per cent or S$0.40 to S$20.42. UOB fell 2.3 per cent or S$0.82 to S$35.25.

Prices of oil climbed past US$100 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil up 29 per cent at over US$117.33. Brent crude also surged as much as 28 per cent to US$118.73 in what was its biggest jump in nearly six years.

Energy players were some of the only stocks up on Monday morning. Rex International rose 13.3 per cent or S$0.024 to S$0.205, and Geo Energy Resources opened 5.4 per cent or S$0.025 higher at S$0.485.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 3 per cent as at 9.40 am, while the CSI 300 in Shanghai was down 2.1 per cent as at 9.37 am.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 7.2 per cent, while the Topix declined 5.7 per cent at 11.15 am local time. South Korea’s Kospi slumped 7.6 per cent as at 11.30 am, and Australia’s ASX 200 was 4.1 per cent lower at 1.30 pm local time.

The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index was also down 2.6 per cent as at 10.13 am, while the Jakarta Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 4.6 per cent as at 9.30 am local time. In Thailand, the SET50 index opened 4.3 per cent lower.

South-east Asia impact

Research firm BMI on Friday gave Malaysia the fifth-lowest risk score when measuring the impact of the US-Israel-Iran conflict on 24 emerging markets. Its research examined factors such as each market’s trade disruption due to the effectively shut Strait of Hormuz, terms of trade and external position.

Mainland China clocked in at 10th, followed by Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia in 12th, 13th and 14th, respectively. Thailand was flagged as one of the markets with the greatest impact, owing to the country having an energy deficit as large as 4 per cent of its gross domestic product.

However, oil exporters such as Malaysia could “receive a windfall from higher gas prices”, said the note. Conversely, countries such as the Phillipines are most likely to face downward pressure on their currencies and strains in their balance of payments.

Citi analysts on Monday noted that higher oil and gas prices from the Middle East conflict are set to be a stagflationary shock for most of Asia’s large economies.

The most significant hit will be felt in places like Thailand, Philippines, Japan, South Korea and India – where there is “dependence” on Middle Eastern crude or liquefied natural gas, and import‑intensive energy mixes are highest, said Citi. At the same time, net energy exporters like Malaysia and, to a degree, Indonesia are “comparatively cushioned”.

Deutsche Bank on Friday also noted that most Asian economies remain vulnerable to both inflation and growth shocks from higher oil prices even though they “have reduced their reliance on Iranian oil to negligible levels”.

Asian currencies are also affected and are diverging based on their specific exposures to oil prices and market risk, said OCBC on Monday. The South Korean won and Philippine peso appear most vulnerable, facing a “double whammy” from both high energy costs and investor anxiety. Similarly, the Indonesian rupiah is weighed down by expensive oil imports.

Conversely, the Malaysian ringgit is cushioned by the country’s oil exports, which help offset broader market volatility, while the Chinese yuan and Singapore dollar remain the most resilient.