The Business Times
business-time-50

Stocks to watch: Accrelist, UMS Integration, Singapore Kitchen Equipment

Summarise
Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Wed, Sep 30, 2026 · 08:52 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Accrelist on Tuesday defended its proposed 30 million ringgit (S$9.5 million) divestment of its stake in Malaysia-listed MClean Technologies.
    • Accrelist on Tuesday defended its proposed 30 million ringgit (S$9.5 million) divestment of its stake in Malaysia-listed MClean Technologies. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Sep 30):

    Accrelist : The Catalist-listed medical aesthetics and technology group, on Tuesday defended its proposed RM30 million (US$7.4 million) divestment of its stake in Malaysia-listed MClean Technologies. This followed queries from the Singapore Exchange over the transaction’s mechanics, pricing and the identities of the buyers. Accrelist shares fell 4.5 per cent to close S$0.008 lower at S$0.171 on Tuesday, before the news.

    UMS Integration : The company called for its trading halt to be lifted after it announced a Malaysia placement of 52.9 million new shares at RM8.50 per share. That amounts to a maximum aggregate consideration of up to RM450 million. About three-fourths of the proceeds will be used to fund projects in Penang, Malaysia, while the rest will be used to fund projects in Vietnam and Singapore. Shares of UMS fell 3.3 per cent or S$0.09 to close at S$2.63 on Monday.

    Stocks to watch

    TRENDING NOW

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    Tuas Road Viaduct’s phase two will extend the viaduct at its western and eastern ends, and will link Pioneer Road, Tuas South and Tuas Port.

    Hwa Seng Builder, two China companies win S$1.2 billion Tuas Road Viaduct phase two contracts

    Ang’s San Miguel holds nearly 25% of Luzon’s installed capacity and Lopez’s First Gen accounts for 12%.

    Deal between tycoon friends sparks scrutiny of Philippine power sector

    Between May 2024 and July 2026, around two-thirds of the estimated 640 tankers loaded at the Westridge Marine Terminal in Vancouver arrived in Asia.

    Canada is upping oil flows to Asia, but South-east Asia’s refineries aren’t ready to handle them yet

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More