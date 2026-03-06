Stocks to watch: Hongkong Land, SIA Engineering, CapitaLand Ascott Trust, CSE Global

SIA Engineering will replace Clas on the reserve list of the Straits Times Index on Mar 23, says index administrator FTSE Russell. PHOTO: CHERYL ONG, BT

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Mar 6):

Hongkong Land : The property developer’s underlying profit for FY2025 fell 8 per cent on the year to US$458 million from US$499 million in the previous financial year. Revenue declined to US$1.4 billion from US$2 billion previously. Its net profit stood at US$1.3 billion, reversing from a net loss of US$1.4 billion in FY2024. Hongkong Land shares closed on Thursday 2.5 per cent or US$0.20 higher at US$8.15 before the news.

SIA Engineering , CapitaLand Ascott Trust (Clas) : SIA Engineering will replace Clas on the reserve list of the Straits Times Index (STI) on Mar 23, said index administrator FTSE Russell on Thursday. The STI reserve list includes the five highest-ranking non-constituents of the index by market capitalisation. STI’s 30 constituents will stay unchanged after the latest quarterly review. Stapled securities of Clas closed unchanged at S$0.93 before the news. Shares of SIA Engineering ended 0.9 per cent or S$0.03 lower at S$3.22.