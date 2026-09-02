Stocks to watch: Keppel DC Reit, Frasers Property, Centurion, Nio, EGP Energy

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Sep 2):

Keppel DC Reit : The real estate investment trust’s (Reit) private placement to partially fund the majority acquisitions of two Japan data centres has been upsized from S$600 million to S$625 million on “strong demand” from investors, its manager said on Wednesday. The placement was about 3.4 times covered. The issue price per new unit has been fixed at S$2.10, with the new units set to trade from Sep 10. Units of Keppel DC Reit closed flat at S$2.20 on Monday, before the manager called for a trading halt before the market opened on Tuesday. The counter resumes trading on Wednesday.

Frasers Property : Singapore’s first cinema multiplex Yishun 10 will cease operations on Mar 2, 2027, to be redeveloped into a mixed-use development containing about 110 residential units. The new development, targeted for completion by mid-2031, will also contain a retail podium at street level and a “landscaped facilities deck on the second storey”, said the cineplex’s owner Frasers Property on Wednesday. Shares of Frasers Property fell 1 per cent or S$0.01 to close at S$1.01 on Tuesday.

Centurion : The company on Tuesday said it has issued S$200 million worth of five-year fixed rate sustainability notes due 2031 under its Series 008 Sustainability Notes programme. They will bear interest at a fixed rate of 4 per cent per annum payable semi-annually in arrear. The net proceeds arising will be used to fund, finance or refinance, in whole or in part, new or existing eligible green and social projects, said Centurion. Its counter ended Tuesday flat at S$1.59.

Nio : The Chinese electric vehicle maker on Tuesday posted a net loss of 528 million yuan (US$77.8 million) for its second quarter ended Jun 30, 2026, narrowing 89.4 per cent from the five billion yuan loss the year before. However, the net loss widened by 59 per cent from 332.1 million yuan in the first quarter of 2026. The narrower year-on-year loss was driven by top-line growth. Shares of Nio fell 5.1 per cent or US$0.22 to close at US$4.11 on Tuesday, before the news.

EGP Energy : The group’s wholly owned subsidiary EGP Smart Energy on Tuesday secured a project with an aggregate value of about S$6.2 million, bringing the company’s order book to about S$305.1 million. It is EGP Energy’s third contract announcement since its trading debut on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange on Jul 29. Shares of EGP Energy ended 2.2 per cent or S$0.015 higher at S$0.71, prior to the news.