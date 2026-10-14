Stocks to watch: Kore US Reit, Parkway Life Reit, Raffles Education, Vin’s Holdings

The manager of Kore US Reit said it completed a full-floor spec-suite development, The Post at 10800 The Plaza Buildings in Bellevue, Washington. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Oct 14):

Kore US Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) : The manager said on Tuesday that it has completed a full-floor spec-suite development, The Post at 10800 The Plaza Buildings in Bellevue, Washington. This is the Reit’s second such development at The Plaza Buildings, and its fourth full-floor spec-suite development in total. Half of its six suites were leased prior to completion. Units of Kore US Reit ended 1.3 per cent or US$0.002 down at US$0.15 on Tuesday, prior to the news.

Parkway Life Reit : The Reit on Wednesday said it has acquired three nursing homes in France for 38.8 million euros (US$43.5 million), expanding its presence in its third key market outside Singapore. Its aggregate leverage is expected to rise from about 33.8 per cent as at Jun 30 to about 35.3 per cent once the deal is complete. Each property is underpinned by a long-term 12-year lease. Units of Parkway Life Reit closed flat at S$3.99 on Tuesday.

Raffles Education : The company on Wednesday announced a special interim dividend of S$0.003 per ordinary share, conditional on shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting on Oct 30. Shareholders will also vote on up to 538.9 million warrants to directors Chew Hua Seng and Doris Chung Gim Lian, with each warrant carrying the right to subscribe for one new share at S$0.065 per share. Shares of Raffles Education closed flat at S$0.08 on Tuesday.

Vin’s Holdings : Wholly owned subsidiary Vin’s Auto on Monday was appointed as an authorised channel partner in Singapore for the Arcfox and BAIC brands of hybrid and electric vehicles. Vin’s Auto will market and sell the state-owned BAIC’s hybrids and EVs after the launch of its Midview City showroom in Q1 next year. Shares of Vins Holdings closed flat at S$0.20 on Tuesday.