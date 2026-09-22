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Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, Seatrium, Keppel DC Reit, Food Empire

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Tue, Sep 22, 2026 · 08:43 AM
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    • Mapletree Northwest Logistics Park (Phase 1 and 2) in Shanghai, China, will be sold for 323 million yuan (US$48.2 million).
    • Mapletree Northwest Logistics Park (Phase 1 and 2) in Shanghai, China, will be sold for 323 million yuan (US$48.2 million). PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Sep 22):

    Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT) : Its manager on Monday said Mapletree Northwest Logistics Park (Phase 1 and 2) in Shanghai, China, will be sold for 323 million yuan (US$48.2 million), to an unrelated third party. The property has a combined gross floor area of about 37,558 square metres. MLT’s manager said its sale price is in line with its valuation price of 323 million yuan as at Mar 31. The proposed divestment is expected to be completed by Q3 FY2027/2028. Units of MLT ended flat on Monday at S$1.10, before the news.

    Seatrium : The offshore and marine company on Tuesday said its new share buyback programme will be worth S$200 million – double the size of its previous one. Funded by existing cash resources, the new programme will be subject to shareholder approval at each annual general meeting. It will allow Seatrium to repurchase up to a maximum of 2 per cent of its total issued shares. Seatrium shares fell 3.3 per cent or S$0.07 to close at S$2.05 on Monday.

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