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Stocks to watch: OCBC, NTT DC Reit, IReit Global, Frencken, Addvalue Tech

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Fri, Sep 4, 2026 · 08:36 AM
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    • OCBC has priced US$750 million worth of covered bonds under its US$10 billion global covered bond programme.
    • OCBC has priced US$750 million worth of covered bonds under its US$10 billion global covered bond programme. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Sep 4):

    OCBC : The bank on Friday said it has priced US$750 million worth of covered bonds under its US$10 billion global covered bond programme. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The bonds, expected to be issued on Sep 11, will bear interest at 4.63 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear. Shares of OCBC rose 0.2 per cent to close S$0.07 higher at S$31.92 on Thursday.

    NTT DC Reit : The manager of the real estate investment trust (Reit) on Thursday said the Reit will be included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index from Sep 21. The inclusion is “expected to further enhance our visibility among global institutional investors and broaden our investor base”, said Yutaka Torigoe, CEO of the manager. Units of NTT DC Reit closed flat at US$0.94 on Thursday, before the announcement.

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