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Stocks to watch: Sats, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, SBS Transit, GuocoLand

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Tue, Sep 15, 2026 · 08:17 AM
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    • Sats has signed a pact with KLN Logistics to advance temperature-controlled and time-critical shipments.
    • Sats has signed a pact with KLN Logistics to advance temperature-controlled and time-critical shipments. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Sep 15):

    Sats : The group inked a memorandum of understanding with KLN Logistics on Monday to advance temperature-controlled and time-critical shipments. They will focus on end-to-end handling solutions supporting the transport and storage of sensitive cargo, and expedited shipments. The aim is to jointly develop and scale solutions across networks in Asia, Europe and the Americas, allowing the end-to-end supply chain to be more connected. Shares of Sats ended 1 per cent or S$0.04 down at S$3.87 on Monday, before the news.

    Yangzijiang Shipbuilding : According to shipbroker MB Shipbrokers, Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang Shipbuilding won a contract from an undisclosed major liner company to build 12 ultra-large container ships. Neither the delivery schedule nor the contract value has been disclosed, iMarine reported on Monday. The shipbuilder has yet to confirm the order. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding shares rose 2.6 per cent or S$0.13 to close at S$5.11 on Monday.

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