Stocks to watch: Thomson Medical, Vin’s Holdings, Alpha Reit

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Jan 13):

Thomson Medical : The mainboard-listed group on Monday announced that it has appointed Tong Kooi Ong, 66, as its independent, non-executive chairman to the board, effective Feb 1 this year. Tong succeeds Ng Ser Miang, 76, who steps down on Jan 31. Ng has been the chairman of Thomson Medical since 2015. The counter closed 1.6 per cent or S$0.001 lower at S$0.062 prior to the news.

Alpha Integrated Real Estate Investment Trust : The reit on Monday said it has appointed Asian Corporate Advisors as the independent financial adviser to directors on the offer for Alpha. Mindarie Investment, a wholly owned subsidiary of Swiss-based Volare Group, launched a mandatory conditional cash offer for Alpha, formerly know as Sabana Reit, in December at S$0.48 per unit.