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Stocks to watch: UOB, ST Engineering, Sembcorp, Thomson Medical

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Thu, Aug 27, 2026 · 08:31 AM
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    • UOB has priced a one billion euro dual-tranche covered bond transaction across two-year and five-year tenors.
    • UOB has priced a one billion euro dual-tranche covered bond transaction across two-year and five-year tenors. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Aug 27):

    UOB : The bank on Thursday said it priced a one billion euro (US$1.2 billion) dual-tranche covered bond transaction across two-year and five-year tenors, the first offering of its kind by an Asian issuer. The issuance generated “exceptionally strong” demand, with order books peaking at over 4.25 billion euros, allowing the bank to significantly tighten pricing and achieve highly attractive funding costs. UOB shares fell 0.4 per cent or S$0.16 to close at S$40.95 on Wednesday.

    ST Engineering : The group’s urban solutions business on Wednesday said it secured a S$750 million turnkey rail services contract in August for the extension of a metro line in Taoyuan, a municipality in north-western Taiwan. The seven-year project will begin in Q4 this year. The counter ended Wednesday down 1.2 per cent or S$0.13 at S$10.58, before the news.

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