The Business Times
business-time-50

ST Engineering unit wins S$750 million contract for Taiwan metro line

Project will commence in Q4 2026, and span seven years

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Goh Ruoxue

Goh Ruoxue

Published Wed, Aug 26, 2026 · 07:07 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • ST Engineering’s new S$750 million contract comes on the back of a S$840 million contract win in July.
    • ST Engineering’s new S$750 million contract comes on the back of a S$840 million contract win in July. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] ST Engineering ’s urban solutions business secured in August a S$750 million turnkey rail services contract for the extension of a metro line in Taoyuan, a special municipality in northwestern Taiwan.

    The mainboard-listed global technology, defence and engineering group said on Wednesday (Aug 26) that the project to extend Taoyuan’s green line will start in Q4 this year and span seven years.

    This contract is part of a broader one with consortium partner Hyundai Rotem, said ST Engineering.

    ST Engineering will lead the overall project management and systems integration, and provide rail-electronics solutions, including supervisory control and data acquisition; a communications system; an automatic fare-collection system; and platform screen doors.

    Hyundai Rotem will provide the power-supply system and rolling stock.

    ST Engineering will work with its partners to oversee the integration and delivery of key project components, including signalling, depot equipment and track works.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    The group’s urban solutions president Gareth Tang noted that the win is a reflection of its customers’ confidence in its ability to deliver large-scale rail infrastructure programmes.

    Taoyuan MRT’s green line extension stretches for 7.2 km and comprises five stations. Local media reports describe it as the first metro line to be independently planned for by the local government.

    This contract adds to ST Engineering’s ongoing delivery of rail electronics solutions for the line, said the Singapore-headquartered group.

    Back in July, ST Engineering bagged a S$840 million contract for Taoyuan’s 11.4 km brown line. The project is also expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, and will be delivered over eight years.

    Shares of ST Engineering ended Wednesday down 1.2 per cent or S$0.13 at S$10.58, before the announcement.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    ST EngineeringTaiwanTrainsSubway

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Air India is reportedly seeking US$1.5 billion in fresh equity from shareholders Tata and Singapore Airlines to fund its turnaround.

    Singapore Airlines faces some bleak choices as it lays trapped in Air India’s money pit

    Semakau now houses the city-state’s offshore landfill. The first refinery operates in Bukom, and an airstrip is located on Pulau Sudong.

    NDR 2026: Singapore to create new Western island to support 'new generation of industries'

    Police reports had been lodged against Radiant World.

    Singapore police raid Radiant World office as probe widens

    BT

    Yes chef: Four hawkers share what it’s like behind the counter

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More