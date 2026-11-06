Tech sell-off, defence weakness weigh on European shares

Technology stocks fell 3.2% to their lowest level in nearly two months

The Stoxx 600 closed 0.38 per cent lower at 654.87 points on Thursday. PHOTO: REUTERS

LOSSES in technology shares dragged the European benchmark stock index lower on Thursday (Nov 5) as investors assessed the outlook for the sector following a Democratic sweep in the US midterm elections, while weakness in the defence sector exacerbated the decline.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.38 per cent lower at 654.87 points, having pulled back from close to an all-time high earlier in the session. Regional bourses were mixed however, with French and Spanish benchmark indexes ending higher.

Technology stocks fell 3.2 per cent to their lowest level in nearly two months, tracking losses on Wall Street where the tech-heavy Nasdaq confirmed a correction.

Chip-linked stocks were among the biggest decliners on the Stoxx 600, with Soitec slumping 16.7 per cent while Infineon fell 8.5 per cent and Aixtron declined 9.8 per cent. AI heavyweight ASML retreated 6.6 per cent, and Siltronic slid 12.3 per cent.

“It’s really a story of a rotation happening from technology to non-technology and from the US to non-US markets as a result of the midterm elections and the very aggressive Democratic sweep,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Uncertainty prevailed over the outlook for the global technology sector on concerns that increased scrutiny over data centre buildout could slow down spending on developing AI, although analysts highlighted that existing orders are unlikely to be affected.

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“Concerns about a potential tightening of artificial intelligence regulations have not disappeared, but they appear to be offset for now by robust investment in data centres and resilient corporate earnings,” said John Plassard, head of investment strategy at Cite Gestion, in a note.

Defence stocks fell 2.6 per cent, weighed down by a 16.1 per cent drop in Rheinmetall after the company cut its 2026 sales forecast for the second time in three months.

Expectations immediately after the US midterm results were high that efforts to end the Iran conflict could be accelerated, while the Democrats could keep a check on excessive fiscal spending and policies targeting sectors such as European banks and clean energy.

However, Brent crude rose more than 2 per cent on Thursday as investors weighed the future course of the Iran war, further dampening sentiment in Europe, an energy importing region.

Air France-KLM gained 12 per cent after beating third-quarter earnings expectations, while renewable energy firm Orsted rose 3.5 per cent after its strong results.

Aker BP fell 5.6 per cent after BP sold a 5 per cent stake in the Norwegian oil and gas company.

In the UK, the Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time in over three years on Thursday and warned that at least one more increase was likely if the US-Iran conflict continues. The FTSE 100 closed 0.43 per cent lower. REUTERS