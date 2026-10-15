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TSMC, SK Hynix among 5 new SDRs to be launched by SGX

The companies cut across the AI value chain, and will begin trading on Oct 16

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Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Thu, Oct 15, 2026 · 12:45 PM
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    • Including the five new additions, SGX’s SDR offering comprises 43 counters across Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia and the US.
    • Including the five new additions, SGX’s SDR offering comprises 43 counters across Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia and the US. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] The Singapore Exchange (SGX) is introducing five new Singapore Depository Receipts (SDRs) of different companies in Asia tracking the global artificial intelligence value chain.

    They are:

    • TSMC;
    • SK Hynix;
    • Montage Technology;
    • Zhongji Innolight; and
    • Z.AI.

    These five SDRs will begin trading on Friday (Oct 16), and have minimum trading sizes below S$300.

    TSMC is a Taiwanese chipmaker giant and a major manufacturer of advanced AI chips; South Korea’s SK Hynix is a high-bandwidth memory space provider.

    Z.AI is the first publicly listed large language model company in the world. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, along with high-speed optical interconnect solutions leader Zhongji Innolight.

    Montage Technology is originally listed on Shanghai’s tech bourse – the Star Market – and is the world’s largest producer of memory-interface chips for AI servers.

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    SGX said the move comes as investor activity in SDRs continues to build momentum, with technology emerging as a “particularly strong” area of investor interest.

    “China technology names accounted for more than 90 per cent of SDR daily turnover and more than 65 per cent of net retail inflows in Q3, led by active trading in Alibaba, Tencent and SMIC,” it added.

    Data from SGX showed that for the first nine months of 2026, retail investors recorded a net purchase of S$100 million in SDRs, and were net buyers across all SDRs of Hong Kong-listed companies.

    BYD, Tencent and Alibaba attracted the largest inflows during this period, too.

    SDRs allow investors access to foreign-listed stocks in smaller denominations via one marketplace. Including the five new additions, the Singapore bourse’s SDR offering will comprise 43 counters across Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia and the US.

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